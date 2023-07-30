Jada Kingdom Connects With OVO’s Roy Woods For ‘That Thang,’ And 10 More New Songs

Every week our writers at DancehallMag highlight new Jamaican songs and videos you should add to your Reggae, Dancehall, Trap, and R&B playlists.

This week we have new drops from Shenseea, Jada Kingdom, Valiant, Beenie Man, Tommy Lee Sparta, Ding Dong, and more. If you have favorites of your own, feel free to send suggestions to editor@dancehallmag.com.

Roy Woods, Jada Kingdom – That Thang

OVO Sound artist Roy Woods has tapped Jada Kingdom for That Thang, which appears on his sophomore album, Mixed Emotions. “Sexy momma, get on the floor, caress my body, and put that thing on me,” Woods sings before Kingdom introduces herself as the “Fine gyal from the West Indies.” “Touch me all you want that’s cool. Mi nuh mind, yu know seh mi love yuh long time. Yuh too outta orda da da da, Mi love dutty wine don’t wanna cha cha …” she continues, blaming her bad decisions on the tequila. Listen more about this love connection here:

The Chainsmokers, Shenseea – My Bad

Shenseea appeared this week in the collab, My Bad, with EDM DJ and producer duo The Chainsmokers. Drew Taggart, who (along with his teammate Alex Pall) is known for creating infectious melodies, swapped verses with the Jamaican starlet about love regrets, and heartbreak. In his verses, Taggart delivers an apology of sorts, proclaiming, “My bad, I didn’t mean to fall in love like that, and you don’t even need to say it back.” Shenseea, purring her sultry pop-infused tones, reassures him, “Don’t go thinking like that, you know I want you so bad.” My Bad, which is expected to appear on the American duo’s upcoming fifth studio album, arrived with a music video directed by Patrick Tohill, watch below:

Wayne J – Pain

Reggae-Dancehall talent Wayne J is back on the scene with his new track Pain. The song, produced in partnership with King Tucker Entertainment, Greatest Records, and CrossFire Entertainment, is a painful story about how the youngster evades twisted occult practices conjured by his enemies to hold him down in life. For Wayne J, however, he says, “What a good ting say mi know Jah cause the f#cka dem a wuk a bag a obeah but mi know how fi fight, mi a soldier …”. The video, directed by St. Errol, shows the deejay in parts of Waterhouse and other inner cities. Dancehall star Popcaan makes a cameo – Watch below.

Beenie Man – Corn and Soup

Beenie Man pulls on the metaphoric expression “Corn and Soup” to describe his tight-knit circle of family and friends and the title of this latest release. Many, who are familiar with the food combo, served by street-side vendors across the island, will understand just what he means when he says, “Badman nuh beg friend from people … and mi nuh cater to badmind people.” Simply meaning, he blends well like ‘corn and soup’ with the people that matters the most to him, so there’s no need for outsiders.

Valiant – Mad Out

Valiant proves he’s quite the entertainer in his new single Mad Out, as seen in the music video shot and directed by Aka. Ruppi. Joined by a group of local actors and dancers, Fada Dipo suits up in a straight jacket in the streets of Kingston City to depict the scenes of homelessness among those struggling with mental illness. Valiant, in true theatrical form, brings humor and triggers laughs among viewers with his performance while tuning the song’s hook, “Move out ma way! Me ah mad smadday!…” on his hypnotic, Zimi Records and Now or Never-produced track Mad Out, featured on the popular Big Bunx Riddim – Watch here:

Tommy Lee Sparta – Street Smart

Tommy Lee Sparta comes through this week with Street Smart, reeling his usual tale of grim and gore to evoke fear in his rivals while leaving his fans intrigued. “Cruel and dark. Rise every demon. Kill dem wid style. Art of war,” he says in a one-liner on a mellow beat produced by Poppinz Records, which pretty much sums up this tale of mayhem. Check out the DJ UVII-directed visuals here.

Jada Kingdom, Gold Up – IDG1F

It’s clear Jamaican songbird Jada Kingdom has had her fair share of encounters with broke-pocket suitors. In her new single IDG1F, she tells them not to make their friends “gas” them into thinking there could ever be a chance to get with her. “You’re free to carry me out, gimme money and buy me stuff, that’s about it,” she sings. Adding, “You could ah wish pon all the stars but dah one naa go fall for you, dats about it, we naa go f##k / Some say the best things in life free but dem naa chat bout my pu$$y.” In the video, directed by Anton Anderson, Twinkle turns up the heat, though rocking a messy schoolgirl look with her girl band on instruments in the background – check it out here:

Shane O – My Last

Shane O issues another of his important life lessons via his new track My Last released this week. As he tells his listeners to be wary of friends, he goes on to enlighten them that it is the strangers, who will support them the most. “Mi keep mi friend dem close but a strangers mi like cause the strangers naa go hate the changes in my life,” he sings. The video, directed by KD Visuals depicts a scenario of betrayal to bring Shane O’s message to life. See it here:

Bling Dawg – There She Goes

Bling Dawg turns up the romance in new visuals for his song, There She Goes – a tale of infatuation and admiration for a mysterious woman who has caught his eye. In the music video, produced by Ramon Lindsay, the Reggae singer shows exactly how he shoots his shot with “no resistance” to capture the heart of an unsuspecting beaut. The song appeared on his Elev8 album, released last year.

Ding Dong featuring Bravo Ravers – Let Him Guh

Ding Dong and his Ravers Clavers entourage rally fans in the city streets to help deliver an energetic showdown in the music video for this new track, Let Him Guh. Directed by Aka. Ruppi, the visuals validate Ding Dong’s claim, “We run the place and it evident” as people from all walks of life join in on the dancing and antics that the Ravers crew bring as the artists tune their catchy new track. Watch here:

Sister Julie featuring Sister Carol – Sister Dub

Sister Dub a new single by Sister Julie is a heavy Roots Reggae Dub that is inspired by the track “Sister Song” on the album “Heart Feel It” by the Oregon native. It expresses a universal message to celebrate the feminine entity in all living things, reminding us to give more love and respect to Mama Earth, ourselves, and each other. Featuring Reggae veteran Sister Carol, and produced by Rocker-T and Sidney Mills, the track is a big salute to all the sisters and mamas worldwide.