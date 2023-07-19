The Chainsmokers Tease ‘My Bad’ Collab With Shenseea

EDM DJ and producer duo The Chainsmokers have a collaboration with Jamaican diva Shenseea to be released on July 28.

The track, titled My Bad, was teased on Monday (July 17) via an Instagram video of a live performance, accompanied by the coy caption – “Can y’all guess the feature? 👀🧐”.

The Blessed singer replied in the comments with the subtle curious eyes emoji, and a few fans picked up on the tease.

The Chainsmokers, Alexander “Alex” Pall and Andrew “Drew” Taggart, are known for their dynamic collaborations, including Closer with Halsey, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently certified Diamond 15X in the US.

Their other mega-successful collaborations are Something Just Like This with Coldplay and Don’t Let Me Down with Daya, both of which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and garnered Diamond certifications in the US. The latter also secured the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording in 2017.

My Bad, first teased in March 2023, is expected to appear on the American duo’s upcoming fifth studio album.

The song will join a rapidly growing list of international collaborations that have bolstered Shenseea’s presence on the global music stage.

Her work with Calvin Harris and Charlie Puth on Obsessed marked her first entry on the UK Singles chart, while her collabs Diana with Fireboy DML and Chris Brown and Slip N Slide with Wizkid and Skillibeng have been recognized on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart.

Her contributions to Kanye West’s 2021 album, Donda, on the songs OK OK Pt 2 and Pure Souls with Roddy Ricch, earned her a Grammy nomination for Album Of The Year and charted at No. 12 and 52 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

She also made history that year as the first woman to win the MOBO Award for Best Reggae Act.

Recently, the Jamaican singer teamed up with Myke Towers for Infamous, which appeared on the Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse soundtrack, released in June.

Shenseea’s follow-up to her debut album Alpha is slated for release in September of this year. The singer has indicated that fans should expect a departure from her traditional sound, with a mix of ballads, R&B tracks, and a touch of Dancehall.

“It’s different, like what I’m coming with, I’ve never even done it before.” She added, “That’s why I gotta make sure that it’s really good before I put it out.”

The shift in direction, she explained, is “actually where I want to go. This is actually the music that I want to do. The type of music that I feel is real timeless.”