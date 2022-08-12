Shenseea Cops Her First Entry On UK Singles Chart With Calvin Harris, Charlie Puth

Obsessed, a collab between Shenseea, Scottish mega-producer Calvin Harris and American singer Charlie Puth has earned the Jamaican singer her first entry on the UK Singles Chart.

The song, which appears on Harris’ new album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, has debuted at No. 71 on the UK chart dated August 18.

The last female Jamaican entertainer to enter the Singles chart was Koffee with Repeat, a collab with rapper J Hus, which peaked at No. 21 in 2020. In 2019, Toast and W with rapper Gunna peaked at No. 70 and No. 82 respectively.

In 2019, Queen of Dancehall Spice had joined Krept & Konan and Tory Lanez on First Time, which peaked at No. 63 on the UK chart.

Sean Paul, who has over 30 entries on the UK chart, last entered with Stefflon Don and Wiley on Boasty in 2019.

Popcaan, with seven entries on the chart, had peaked at No. 10 with Melissa Steel on Kisses For Breakfast, No. 35 with Jorja Smith on Come Over, and at No. 69 with Drake and PartyNextDoor on Twist & Turn.

Obsessed is the only new song from Harris’ 14-track set on the UK chart this week. The previously released Potion with Dua Lipa and Young Thug is at No. 68, down from its peak at No. 16.

Shenseea dishes top-tier vocals in the track, while boasting about her hot girl swag.

“Hot gyal body look like it live in a gym enuh. Ain’t gonna submit to a man… Mi nuh stress over boys, I can do without em cause I got my toys,” she sings early in the track before Puth takes over.

Obsessed has amassed over 5 million plays on Spotify since its release on August 5.

The official visualizer on YouTube currently has over 700,000 views on YouTube.

Also released on August 5, was Diana, a collab with Nigerian singer Fireboy DML and American singer Chris Brown.

It has received almost 600,000 plays on Spotify and 900,000 views on YouTube.