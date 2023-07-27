Stefflon Don ‘Pops’ Up On Timelines In A Black Bikini: “Yes, I’m Single…”

Stefflon Don

British-Jamaican singer Stefflon Don ‘popped’ up on timelines yesterday to let everyone know she’s still single by way of an upcoming track with Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Bnxn FKA Buju.

The 31-year-old shared a quick peek of herself yachting while wearing a black bejeweled two-piece bikini. Along with the video, captioned “Like Whats poppin?” she teased an excerpt from the new song with BNXN.

“Yes, I’m single but I’m not talking ’cause I’m scared you’re gonna leave me broken,” Stefflon sang on the track.

In his verses, BNXN sang the hook, “What’s popping? I like you, what’s popping? What’s good, what’s popping.”

Stefflon Don had a two-and-a-half-year-long relationship with Burna Boy, before they called it quits in December 2021. Both artists have apparently been single since then. However, Burna alluded to a ‘situationship’ with Jada Kingdom and that he gifted her a Birkin bag in a recent remix of Bryon Messia’s Talibans II.

“Burnaby [Burna Boy] made a big mistake ♥️♥️,” commented one person on Instagram.

Another added, “After watching this video 10x, true true, na Burna mess up 😭😭 what he did was very wrong!!!”

“I love an unbothered queen. 😍😍,” remarked another fan.

Fans of the UK-born rapper, though given a brief preview of her new BNXN collab, are eager for its official release.

“Do drop dis song abeg ” one person said on Twitter. Others pried, “When are you dropping this @stefflondon,” and “I love this song.”

“Bnxn 🔥🔥🔥 way too bad @toyourears,” said another.

This wouldn’t be the first time Stefflon and BNXN have teamed up on music. The two appeared on the single, Oshey with DJ Spinall earlier this year in February.

BNXN has been making waves with singles like Finesse with Pheelz (2022), Propeller with JAE5 and Dave (2022), and Mood with Wizkid (2021).

Stefflon, who signed a deal with BMG last year, is set to release her debut album, Island 54, later this year. Her latest single was Move It, which dropped over the summer on June 23. Check it out below: