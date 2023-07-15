Burna Boy Says He Got Birkin Bags For Jada Kingdom

Burna Boy says he bought GPP singer Jada Kingdom not one or two Birkin bags but a whopping six in the upcoming and official remix of Byron Messia’s Talibans.

The self-styled African Giant has been in Jamaica for a birthday-themed vacation for the last few days, hitting some local hot spots, and last night celebrating with a few famous faces at his birthday bash in Ocho Rios.

The Pearly Beach event, held on Friday night, saw the Last Last singer sharing a stage and partying with several Dancehall acts, including Teejay, Tommy Lee Sparta, Beenie Man, Skeng, and La Lee, as well as sprint star Asafa Powell.

It appears the Nigerian star, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, also linked up with Messia for a remake of his Billboard-charting single Talibans.

In a video circulating online, the two artists were seen vibing to the beat of the track in a backyard setting, where Burna teased a snippet of his buzz-worthy verses.

“Ah di best p#m p#m deh ah Kingston, so me buy ah Birkin for Jada Kingdom. So [inaudible] mi phone get ring down, me too rich now, so me buy six more,” he sang. (Listen below)

What did Burna Bay say about Jada Kingdom? 🇯🇲👀

Jada Kingdom caught everyone’s attention over the summer when she showed off a pricey Birkin handbag and a bouquet of roses, presumably gifted to her by Burna Boy. To note, the price tag on a Birkin bag can start from around US$10,000 and reach up to US $250,000 for the more high-end designs, according to Bagover.

The Birkin bag Burna Boy bought Jada Kingdom

The Banana singer had also set off the rumor mill in early June when she was spotted wearing his “Damini” diamond chain on her neck.

Also, earlier this month, she joined Burna Boy on tour in the Netherlands and was seen celebrating his 32nd birthday (July 2) at a restaurant and later at a club with a group of friends.

As Burna continues his birthday celebration in Jamaica, Jada is currently working in St. Lucia to perform at ‘Famaly’ on Saturday (July 15).

Neither artist has confirmed the dating rumors.

Burna Boy’s last public relationship was with British-Jamaican artist Stefflon Don, which went on for two and a half years before they called it quits in 2021.

Kingdom’s last public relationship ended late last year with US rapper Nas EBK, but her most known union was with musician Verse Simmonds.

In the meantime, Burna Boy is currently staying at the famed ‘Holy Mountain’ – the Rio Chico resort in St. Ann with members of his entourage. More birthday festivities continued where Burna and his crew dined in the river and was treated with an elaborate 4-tier ‘Grammy’ themed birthday cake.