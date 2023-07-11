Byron Messia’s ‘Talibans’ Debuts On Billboard Rap Airplay Chart

Byron Messia’s Talibans has made its first entry on the Billboard Rap Airplay chart at No. 24.

The song, released on January 20, has also spent three weeks on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, where it’s currently at No. 45.

In the UK, it has spent six weeks on the Official Singles Chart, where it’s currently at No. 37, and seven weeks on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B chart, where it’s currently at No. 16.

Talibans, a joint production by Ztekk and EJ Fya, has racked up over 33 million views on YouTube and 13 million plays on Spotify. It appeared on Messia’s No Love album, which is currently at No. 8 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

The 16-track project has recorded over 6,300 units in sales and streaming in the US since its release earlier this year. This figure includes 200 copies in pure album sales and 8.5 million in audio and video streaming in the US from January through June 2023, according to data provided to DancehallMag, from Billboard’s sales tracker Luminate.

The weekly sales and streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart ranks the most popular Reggae albums in the US, based on consumption metrics that are measured in equivalent album units. Each of those units represents one album sale or 10 individual tracks sold from an album or 3,750 ad-supported audio or video streaming from an album, or 1,250 paid/subscription-based audio or video streaming from an album.

On the chart dated July 15, Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers remains the No. 1 album for the 182nd non-consecutive week.

Best Of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy stays firm at No. 2, followed by Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul at No. 3.

Stick Figure possesses a significant presence on the chart this week, holding Nos. 4, 5, 6, and 9 with their Wisdom, World On Fire, Set In Stone and Burial Ground albums, respectively.

UB40’s Greatest Hits stands at No. 7, while Rebelution’s Count Me In is at No. 10.