Burna Boy Treated To A Big Welcome Back To Jamaica

Burna Boy

Burna Boy is back on Jamaican soil for what appears to be a birthday-themed vacation.

Upon his arrival this week, the African Giant, who turned 32 this month on July 2, was treated to a grand ‘welcome’ celebration at his resort stay.

The festive gesture (courtesy of MSW Events Inc.) had large marquee letter lights displaying ‘Happy Birthday Burna Boy” laid out on a back lawn, while the Silver Birds band filled the air with steel drum music. The Last Last singer was also greeted and adorned with beaded jewelry upon his entry.

The Nigerian star made a surprise visit at Weddy Weddy Wednesdays at the Stone Love Headquarters in Kingston last night, where he was met by a score of elated partygoers.

“You know I love Jamaica. Jamaica is my second home,” Burna said when he eventually took the mic and serenaded the crowd with a few of his songs.

“I love this ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you Burna for gracing us with your presence,” said one fan (via @jamaicanstonelove).

“He is the main African artist I see putting in real work to show and keep the link between dancehall and afrobeats…,” said another.

Others commented; “Looks like history…afro beats on the selectah tables gettin the mix down.”

“When u go jamaica 🇯🇲 and have to go back again …. No island like jamaica,” another added.

Burna’s return to Jamaica brings attention to his bold statements made back in December (when he last visited) about plans of purchasing a home on the island. After all, he also promised to come back the following year for a vacation – which he has done now.

During his ‘Love Damini Tour’ stop at the National Stadium in Kingston, the Afrobeats hitmaker – whose given name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu – said he felt “at home”, despite it being his first trip to Jamaica.

“This feels like home to me. This feels like I’m a long lost brother that came to visit my country,” Burna Boy said.

In expressing his connection to the island and its people, he continued, “See Jamaica, I’m from Nigeria, but we have so much history that you don’t even know about. I’m from Nigeria, but I’m still Jamaican.”

Besides a spiritual connection to Jamaica, Burna has musical ties through his collaborations with Jamaican acts, such as Serani on the song Secret featuring Jeremih, along with Popcaan on Aboboyaa, and Toni Ann Singh.

The African star has also been linked romantically with Dancehall singer Stefflon Don, and most recently triggered dating rumors with Jada Kingdom.