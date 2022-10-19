Stefflon Don Signs Global Recording Partnership With BMG

British Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don has signed a global recording partnership with the German publisher and label BMG.

The partnership will see to the release of Stefflon’s debut studio album titled Island 54 in 2023.

“I’m excited about partnering with BMG because they trust my creativity. They have an amazing support team across the globe, and I am super excited to expand my fan base alongside my new family BMG,” Stefflon, 30, said in a release sent to DancehallMag.

Tim Reid, BMG’s SVP, Repertoire & Marketing, said, “Stefflon Don is a unique artist who has already accomplished so much on a global scale, collaborating with some of the biggest names in music while gaining equal acclaim on her solo projects. We are incredibly excited to partner with her on the next chapter of her musical career.”

Thomas Scherer, BMG’s President, Repertoire & Marketing, Los Angeles and New York, said, “Stefflon Don is an artist who knows exactly what she wants to achieve, and we are happy to be part of her journey towards this. Our partnership expands on a string of recent BMG signings with artists who desire more control of their music with our global team fully supporting them in exceeding their goals.”

Although signed out of BMG’s LA office, Stefflon Don’s home territory of the UK will be a key priority.

London-based VP International Terry Felgate said, “Building on the breakthrough success we had with KSI in the UK – also signed out of BMG LA – we are very excited about working with Stefflon Don and supporting her in delivering her creative vision.”

The MOBO Award-winning artist is best known for her hits 16 Shots, and Hurtin’ Me with French Montana.

She teamed up with Queen of Dancehall Spice for Clockwork, which will appear on her upcoming debut album. The official video has picked up 4.7 million views on YouTube since its release on August 19.

Stefflon Don recently worked with Jamaican producers DJ Frass for Sweet Bounce and Dunw3ll for Amazing with Vybz Kartel, as well as producer Calvin Harris for Woman Of The Year with Chloe Bailey and Coi Leray.

She’s also collaborated with Masicka on Moments and with Skillibeng on Stefflon Don.