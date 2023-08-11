Stefflon Don, BNXN Want To Know ‘What’s Poppin?’

What’s Poppin? with Nigerian superstar BNXN (formerly Buju) is the latest single from Stefflon Don‘s upcoming debut album Island 54.

Produced by AJ Productions, the seductive new single has been a long time coming for the British-Jamaican singer.

Speaking on the release, she said “What’s Poppin’ is a special song to me, not least because I can show off my softer side, but it also gave me the chance to work with the wonderful BNXN, an artist I’ve admired over the years. The end result is something grown and sexy about two people who catch eyes and struggle to resist each other.”

BNXN has been responsible for several chart successes, including Mood with Wizkid, Finesse with Pheelz, and Gwagwalada, amongst others.

The song is a blend of Afro-R&B that harnesses the softer, sultry side of Steff’s vocals, while BNXN’s unmistakable tone is the perfect accompaniment for a sizzling summertime anthem.

The star-studded accompanying visual, directed by regular collaborator Lux London, sees both artists head to the club in stylish fashion, with cameos from Krept & Konan, K-Trap, Ivorian Doll, and more. Stefflon Don’s arrival catches the eye of the onlooking BNXN, with the pair coming together in celebratory style over the warm tropical beat and the Lagos-based artist’s alluring vocals.

Over the last year, Stefflon has released several singles, including the drill anthem Dem Dead, Clockwork, a collaboration with the Queen of Dancehall Spice, and The One.