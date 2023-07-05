Skillibeng To Join Drake On ‘IAAB’ Tour In Chicago

Drake, Skillibeng

Esyde deejay Skillibeng will be joining Drake, as the rapper kicks off his ‘It’s All A Blur’ (IAAB) tour on July 5-6 in Chicago.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (July 4), the Crocodile Teeth deejay shared that he take the stage for the first two nights.

The tour, co-headlined with 21 Savage, will see Drake make over 55 stops across the U.S. and Canada.

This isn’t the first time that Skillibeng and Drake have shared the stage. Last October, Skilli performed at the rapper’s 36th birthday bash at Sexy Fish in Miami.

In addition to that, Drizzy recruited both Popcaan and Skilli for a campaign video promoting his NOCTA x Nike ‘Hot Step’ Air Terra collaboration.

Skillibeng, whose real name is Emwah Warmington, is best known for his 2020 hit Crocodile Teeth, which Nicki Minaj later remixed.

Instagram users flocked the comments to send congratulatory messages to Skillibeng.

“All who never believe in a @skillibeng and a comment like unu did believe unu a wicked. From me hear the man come with his own thing and nah follow anyone or try prove anything to anyone me know that’s move a man with a wealthy mindset 🔥,” producer Robert Rodney said.

@kkcoy_ added, “He’s not a star, he’s Mr Universe”

“All the man dem linking up with Skillibeng. Young legend,” @quess876 said.

Skillibeng is also featured on rapper Coi Leray’s latest album titled Coi. The project, which was released on June 23, sees him contributing to the track Radioactive.

The Whap Whap deejay also took the stage at the recently held BET Awards alongside Spice and Dexta Daps for a musical tribute to Busta Rhymes, and the Dancehall culture.

Meanwhile, Drake shared what appeared to be a snippet from a recording where he is heard reflecting on his journey as he shared his biggest fear.

The caption read: “IT’S ALL A BLUR TONIGHT”.