Skillibeng Gave Guest Performance At Drake’s 36th Birthday Bash In Miami

Dancehall deejay Skillibeng was a guest artist at Drake’s 36th birthday bash on Monday, October 24.

In a clip making rounds on social media, the entertainer who has become one of the most sought-after acts out of Jamaica in the last two years, was heard performing Crocodile Teeth to a packed audience at Sexy Fish in Miami.

Interestingly, the nightspot’s owners changed its name to ‘Sexy Gyal’ to accommodate the shindig.

Fans of Skillibeng and Drake have been reacting positively to his appearance at the celebrity-filled event.

“There are levels to this. You simply don’t get to be in the same room w/ Drake by luck. This is talent and hard work paying off,” said one supporter.

“While Jamaicans sit down a say a fkry him a sing! Watch him a whap whap him money inna USD 😂😂😂😂” another said.

“Jamaicans are so influential, all this country needs is proper management 😩” another comment read.

“Drake think he 🇯🇲 fr lol 😂 “ said one more fan.

Another ecstatic onlooker added her two cents saying: “History @skillibeng mek eno bwoy badddd yf nuff a unu caaaahhh get the hype hm get right now this moment is legendary drake vining to his song come on big things.”

Earlier this year, Drizzy recruited both Popcaan and Skilli for a campaign video promoting his NOCTA x Nike ‘Hot Step’ Air Terra collaboration.

Skillibeng, whose real name is Emwah Warmington, is in fact best known for his 2020 hit Crocodile Teeth which Nicki Minaj had remixed.

Meanwhile, OVO signee Popcaan, who has had a longstanding relationship with the Canadian rapper, naturally took to IG on Monday to send his good wishes.

“Happy Birthday to my Brother the #6GOD more life and prosperity fam , may God continue to guide and protect you on your journey of Greatness. thanks for everything Brozay! @champagnepapi 👊🏿✊#Familyfilife”