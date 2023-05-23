Skillibeng To Be Featured On Rapper Coi Leray’s New Album

Dancehall artist Skillibeng will be featured on American rapper Coi Leray’s new album titled Coi, which is set for release on June 23.

The Crocodile Teeth deejay is featured on the song Radioactive.

Skillibeng shared the tracklist to Instagram, revealing that he’s featured on the song Radioactive from the 15-track project.

Other collaborators on the set include David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, and James Brown. This will be Coi Leray’s sophomore album, after breaking the ice with Trendsetter in 2022.

She previously released four EPs: Everythingcoz, (2018), EC2 (2019), Now or Never (2020), and Better Things (2021).

This isn’t the first time Skillibeng has scored a spot on a project by an international act.

In late 2022, he was featured on Busta Rhymes’ EP The Fuse Is Lit. The collaboration, titled Bulletproof Skin, was also being produced by Rvssian and Kosa.

Skilli, alongside Blessed singer Shenseea, was also featured Wizkid’s Slip N Slide from his new album More Love Less Ego, which was released in November 2022.

In August 2022, he appeared on DJ Khaled’s God Did album on a track titled These Streets Know My Name with Buju Banton, Capleton, Sizzla, and Bounty Killer.

Earlier that year, he also collaborated with Mura Masa and Pa Salieu on blessing me, which later appear on Masa’s demon time album.

He’s also collaborated with rappers Nardo Wick on 16Choppa, and with French Montana and Fivio Foreign on the Whap Whap remix.

Skillibeng, who is signed to RCA Records, has been creating waves for the past several years. His undeniable creativity and flow were something that he was praised for by RCA Records A&R Tariq Troy Stewart during an interview with DancehallMag last November.

“He’s like a unicorn. So, what he does and what he’s doing you don’t really see that. Even though we could consider him Caribbean/Dancehall, I still put him in this rap category with the artists because you don’t necessarily have to have a genre no more. It’s like based on what people like, and he fits in that—especially the Whap record,” he said at the time.

“That was a record where it doesn’t matter where you were at; that was a record that was being played. He’s like a unicorn, it’s like you can’t put him in a box. He could go any range he wants to go whether it’s Drill or Dancehall…whatever it is. Once you give him a beat and he’s catching a vibe from it, he’s gonna go do his thing. He just has something about him: his aura, his presence…just something about him,” he continued.