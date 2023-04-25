Spice Back In Her “Favorite Place In The World”

The Queen of Dancehall Spice is back in her homeland Jamaica and couldn’t be happier. After arriving on the island and performing at ‘Moonlight Soirée’ in Catherine Hall, Montego Bay last week Saturday, Spice took to social media to share her escape to the Secrets Resorts & Spas in the parish capital.

The hotel staff gave the Romping Shop singer a royal welcome, and pulled out all the stops for her visit. Upon entering her gift-laden suite with pool and beach views, Spice found her name spelt out with blue marble stones on the entrance floor. This led to a table setting complete with a charcuterie board and red wine, and a note that read, “Welcome Home Queen Spice.”

Before touring the resort property, Spice slipped on her beachwear, comprising a flowing blue coverup with swimsuit and of course a matching windblown lace front.

“Finally in my favorite place in the world 🌎 #Jamaica 🇯🇲,” she captioned an Instagram reel posted on Monday (April 24). And thanked the hotel staff, “@secretsresorts beautiful location. Love the staff dem baaaad.”

She also mentioned her buddy Richie Feelings, who was photographed with her in one of her many pics, calling him, “my teddy bear 🧸.” (swipe)

The Go Down Deh singer shared a follow-up post today, giving her 4.1 million IG followers some racy beachside views in her “search for seashells.”

“When I come home 🇯🇲the first place I go to is the beach, I use to search for sea shells 🐚 in the sand when I was younger and I still do it up to this day.#Jamaicangal 🇯🇲” she wrote on the post.

Spice, whose given name is Grace Hamilton, had not seen her Jamaican fanbase since suffering several medical mishaps last November.

Nonetheless, she has kept them entertained, appearing ‘pregnant’ in a viral Instagram post earlier in March. Then later releasing her singles God A Bless Me, followed up by her very own Gospel Reggae song titled Spice Marley, dedicated to her late father, and a Dancehall banger dubbed Queen Of The Dancehall.

Earlier this month, the So Mi Like It singer was honored with an ‘Impact Artist of the Year award’ from Yvette D. Clarke, the US House representative for New York’s 9th congressional district.

It appears Spice will spend at least another two weeks in Jamaica.

The Dancehall star has an upcoming performance next month, where she’ll headline ‘Color Splash Jouvert’ – a water, foam, and color party at the Mandeville School Ground in Manchester on Saturday, May 6.