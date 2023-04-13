Spice Fixes Her Crown In New Song ‘Queen Of The Dancehall’: Watch

Spice is back to take ownership of her throne with a new single dubbed Queen of The Dancehall.

The production crew, consisting of Phoenix Reign Entertainment, JA Films, director BlingBlang, and video editor Anton Anderson, spotlighted Spice in the many trappings of a queen in the official video released on Wednesday.

It begins with her standing on an elevated platform and being handed a golden crown on a pillow. She is fittingly clad in her blue royal mantle. The scenes quickly switch to a literal dance hall with video vixens whining and grinding to the hardcore beat.

On an old-school Dancehall riddim, Spice officially declares, “Mi ah di Queen of di Dancehall” throughout the song’s chorus. But it’s not just bragging for the entertainer, she also drops some knowledge about her queendom, i.e. the Dancehall scene and culture.

“Welcome to Dancehall in Jamaica! Batty rider, mesh marina, big gold chain, and mi chopperita … Queen of Dancehall mi back up in yah … Diamond socks, big up every Skanka. Weed a crush up in a palm with five finger, magnum in a mi hand with mi hair bright color,” she sings.

Spice, whose given name is Grace Hamilton, also declared that she “coulda never be dethrone,” thus establishing her dominance and longevity.

She was officially crowned Queen of Dancehall at the 2022 staging of Reggae Sumfest held at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in Montego Bay, St. James.

Spice

Since taking a 6-month hiatus from music – after suffering several medical mishaps that resulted in four surgical procedures and weight loss – the Romping Shop artist returned to the limelight, releasing her single God A Bless Me, followed up by her very own Gospel Reggae song titled Spice Marley, dedicated to her late father.

“Big up to the queen of dancehall!! Spice is multitalented! Big up the choreographers! Love the riddim, brought me back to the good old dayz of dancehall,” one fan lauded online about Spice’s new drop.

Others added their doting remarks, “Unstoppable, reigning, undisputed, heavy weight Queen a dancehall. Let’s pay homage to the queen,”

“Spice never ceased to amaze me, yes indeed the one & only undisputable queen of dancehall. Thank God for sparing her life!!” and “Spice is indeed THE QUEEN of dancehall! 👑Loud and proud!”

“Hits after hits… she is the Queen of the Dancehall 💙💙💙💙💙” @penix101 commented under her post.

“This is what dancehall is…this is what dancehall has been and that’s why she is rightfully Queen…. She’s one of the few that knows and deliver di ting as it should be delivered!” @itz_a_shelle said.

“One thing you gonna represent US…JAMAICA AND JAMAICANS and i love you for this #queen” @jamaican.icetea further said.

“Original dancehall style… bring it back mumma 🔥🔥🔥” @giahotty added.

Fans can look out for several upcoming stage performances with Spice, the singer is scheduled to appear in New York, Jamaica, and Bermuda in the coming weeks.

Press play to watch Spice’s Queen of The Dancehall above.