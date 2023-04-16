Spice Honored With ‘Impact Artist Of The Year Award’

Dancehall Queen Spice, during her recent show at New York’s Amazura night club, revealed to the sold-out venue that she had been honored with an ‘Impact Artist of the Year award’ from Yvette D. Clarke, the US House representative for New York’s 9th congressional district.

“I’m humbled and honored to be awarded with the Impact Artist of the Year from the United States House of Representatives,” Spice shared in a heartfelt message of gratitude on her Instagram page.

“Besties, we name a call up inna New York congress. Look at God… Look at the little Gracie, the poor girl from Old Braeton, receiving Proclamation. Special thanks to the Young Gifted and Black Entrepreneurial Awards.”

Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, thanked Congresswoman Clarke, Carl Gray, Owner and Founder of the Young Gifted and Black Entrepreneurial Awards, and Lexy Brookes of VIP Connected Entertainment.

The Queen of Dancehall also shared a Certificate of Recognition, dated February 22, 2022, from Eric Adams, Mayor of New York.

The certificate read: “For your many accomplishments, your drive, innovative thinking and unparalleled resolve have not only carried you to great success and prosperity, but they have also redefined your field and strengthened your community.”

It continued: “Through your work, you have highlighted the excellence and unlimited potential of all Black people and served as an inspiration to people of all backgrounds. I am pleased to join Young, Gifted and Black (YGB) for its Entrepreneurial Awards in commending your enduring positive impact throughout New York City and far beyond.”

Amidst raucous applause and cheers, the Proclamation given by Congresswoman Clarke, was also read aloud while an observably emotional Spice soaked up the moment.

A Proclamation is a recognition of distinct achievements, and Spice’s contributions were declared as such behind the Congresswoman’s words.

For clarity, Spice’s recognition was not given by the US House of Representatives, but was instead recognized by it. The Impact Artist of the Year award was actually conferred on the Dancehall Queen via the aforementioned Young, Gifted and Black (YGB) Entrepreneurial Awards.

Based in New York, that organization aims to “honor several ‘outstanding women’ who are Leaders, Motivators, Business Professionals, Innovators & Entrepreneurs.” Spice was, deservedly, the latest recipient of one of its highest honors.

Congresswoman Clarke’s backing of the award meant the US House of Representatives, by extension, also supported the decision to recognize Spice’s stellar contributions.

The glowing Proclamation read, in part: “Whereas on behalf of the United States House of Representatives, I salute Spice (Grace Latoya Hamilton) for her distinguished and positive contributions, which make our nation great, and I bestow upon her the highest honor as a member of the 118th session of Congress…”

The lengthy commendation concluded: “Now, therefore, I, Yvette D. Clarke, Member of Congress representing the Ninth Congressional District of New York, do now acknowledge Spice (Grace Latoya Hamilton), Dancehall Music Impact Artist of the Year.”

Fans flooded the star’s comments with commendations of their own, capping off a night of celebration for Spice, who was joined by friend, actress, singer and entertainment manager, Yandy Smith and her partner, TV personality, Mendecees Harris.