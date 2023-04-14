Shenseea’s ‘Curious’ About Women, And 7 More New Songs

Jamaican artists have had a busy week. Some of the island’s biggest names, from A-listers to up-and-comers, have released refreshing tracks for your consumption, and, in case you missed them, here are a few:

Curious – Shenseea

After briefly teasing it on her social media pages, Dancehall-pop singer Shenseea, finally dropped the song and visuals for her highly anticipated tune, Curious – a bold admission of the artist’s occasional desire to ‘try women.’ With stunning scenes – from the symbolic dripping wet honeycomb, to captivating choreography, a vibrant backing track and a never-before-seen confidence from the Shenyeng boss, Curious checks all the boxes for the mainstream-aspiring artist, who shows impressive growth with each song and video released.

The song is produced by London on Da Track, Fred Ball, and Jamaicans BEAM and Dunw3ll.

Caribbean Boyz – Beenie Man

Beenie Man’s Caribbean Boyz is as much an early summer anthem as it is a stellar reminder of why he’s widely regarded as the King of Dancehall. The Ciga Records-produced track, packed with lighthearted and fun-inducing lyrics, is yet another piece of evidence validating Beenie’s potency as the ‘Girls Dem Sugar’. The song glamorously celebrates Caribbean women, and touts Beenie’s horn as one who has never shied away from appreciating them.

Don’t Worry – RajahWild

In Don’t Worry, RajahWild’s latest addition to his increasingly impressive catalogue, the artist weighs his life as a ‘sinner’ needing to connect with something real, even as he harbors no intention of turning from his current path. Still, he assures his mom, as much as his fans, that they aren’t to worry about him. He’s seen darker days, he sings, and there may be darker days yet, but he’s certain he will overcome. The song is jointly produced by Dynasty Global, Eminence Syde Records and Unapologetic Muziq. The gritty video is directed by KD Visuals.

West Bank – Squash

‘The Six’ takes over the West Bank in Squash’s latest lyrical showcase, giving fans an in-depth look into his particularly lavish lifestyle. Though the song touches on the usual themes of women, power and wealth, Squash manages to make it all sound new. He utilizes a number of catchy flows throughout the track to keep his audience engaged, all while taking them on a journey through his life, as depicted in the video, as a kingpin. The song was released by West Bank Records.

The King & The Prince – Vybz Kartel, Skillibeng

Past, present and future collide on this Skillibeng and Vybz Kartel collab, as the King and Prince combine the best of their eras to deliver effortlessly on this Adidjahiem Records-produced track. Kartel throws it back to one of his old school flows, colorfully depicting how he goes through several women per week. For his part, Skillibeng keeps it new school fresh with his unique flow, all while flexing his and Vybz Kartel’s status as Dancehall royalty.

Firm N’ Strong – Bounty Killer

The Warlord makes a rare solo video appearance in Firm N’ Strong, and seizes every second to deliver a moving and soulful song packed with encouragement and self-love. The track, produced by Ciga Records, also refreshingly highlights Bounty’s singing chops, as the revered deejay belts out a few impressive notes throughout. The song’s accompanying music video, directed by Steven Bernard, also perfectly showcased the difficult realities Bounty sings of, making the project a coherently inspiring piece of work.

Mood – Shaggy ft. Kes

Dancehall megastar Shaggy and the Trinidad and Tobago collective, Kes, hit every stirring note in this carnival-themed centerpiece of a track. With a riddim that almost enchants the listener to dance, the artists set the perfect ‘Mood’ for a good time on this track.

Boo Him – Vybz Kartel

Vybz Kartel offers women some unlikely advice in Boo Him, produced by Adidjahiem Records. The Dancehall icon advises his female listeners to ‘boo’ underperforming or sexually inadequate men – in the act. The song’s accompanying music video, which obviously does not feature the incarcerated deejay, is a comedic retelling of the sentiments preached by Di Teacha, and involves some provocative dance moves, a man desperate to reclaim his pride, and a woman uninterested his pleas for another chance. She, instead, boos him – staying true to Vybz Kartel’s lessons, which also remind them that he – the World Boss – is an unfailing lover.

Choices – Chronic Law

Chronic Law takes time to be reflective in ‘Choices’ – a gritty and moving track in which the Walk With Faith artist explains the difficult choices one makes in a life of poverty. Complemented by an equally moving music video, the story comes through clearly of men who make choices – based on survival – that they wouldn’t have otherwise made. The consequence of that desperation is death for one man, while another survives with the regret, but steels himself in the end, just in case he might have to do it again. Chronic Law’s even-paced delivery over the song’s mellow riddim makes for a rather impactful piece that is compelling in a number of ways. The music video doubles as a short film directed by Shane Creative.