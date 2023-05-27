Shenseea Is “Givin U Body, All Summer”

Shenseea says she plans on giving us ‘body all summer,’ starting with some scorching thirst trap snaps on social media on Friday, May 26.

The Jamaican singer gave fans an eye-full, rocking a Roberto Cavalli cutout bikini to show off her ‘all-year-round’ sexy summer body. And sprucing up her look even further, she wore a matching hot red hairpiece flowing down to her derrière – all courtesy to celebrity hairstylist K. Wolfe.

Givin u body, all summer ☀️ pic.twitter.com/pleyJIXsq6 — Shenseea (@SHENYENG) May 26, 2023

In an Instagram video, which she captioned “Hard to handle 🍒” the Rebel singer confidently worked her angles, serving up several risqué poses and even a booty-shaking dance to her single Curious.

Knowing all too well that many wandering eyes would be distracted by her bikini bod, Shen followed up in the comments to clarify, “I’m talkin bout this hair btw, it gives WORK!”

She wasn’t done there; the Blessed singer followed up with even more photos but cautioned, “Don’t you ever mistake this confidence for thirst, baby.”

“The baddest ever,” commented DJ and music producer Diplo of Major Laze, while Dancehall singer Lanae bared her desires, “Ur my girlfriend..u just don’t know it yet 👯‍♀️❤️”.

Social media influencer Markie Markland added, “Perfect body perfect face! Dolly settingzzzz.” (swipe)

After releasing her latest single Curious last month (April 14), the singer has been consistently promoting the track in her recent IG posts. The Arrad Rahgoshay – directed visuals for Curious, which now has 4.3 million YouTube views, evidently hasn’t reached satisfactory numbers.

Earlier this month, Shenseea posted a clip of the song, and in another upload, she was spotted twerking to the beat while yachting, and urged followers to “Keep streamin #Curious”.

Continuing to rep the track this month, Shenseea shared the official dance video for Curious, filmed by Jon Hernandez, and also the behind-the-scenes footage of her and her dancers on set of the video.

Check out the videos below.