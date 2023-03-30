What We Want From ‘The Big Ship’ At Reggae Sumfest

Reggae Sumfest is pulling out all the stops for its 30th staging, evidenced by a head-turning lineup which includes Freddie McGregor and his Big Ship empire.

The occasion will see a rare local performance of McGregor with his sons Chino and Stephen ‘Di Genius’ which is appealing enough. The possibility of what their set could be makes seeing them even more intriguing.

Enough talking, let’s start dreaming! Here’s what we want to see from the McGregor powerhouse at Catherine Hall, Montego Bay, come July 22.

Freddie McGregor

Individual sets (of course!)

It would only be right to start things off with an individual set from each McGregor. As the founder and the “Captain” of the ship, we welcome Freddie setting the pace with a history lesson on how Big Ship came to be through a voyage of his timeless tunes across reggae, including Prophecy, Love Makes the World Go Round, and Bobby Babylon.

Female fans ought not to be deprived of the soothing sounds of his lovers rock groovers like Let Him Try, I See It In You, Push Comes to Shove and Just Don’t Want To Be Lonely. Balancing the old with the new would be a song or two from his latest project, A Breath of Fresh Air.

Big Ship would be the perfect segue to invite the second generation of McGregors on stage, the hit from his 1982 album of the same name, and precursor of his record label seven years later.

From left, Stephen ‘Di Genius’, Freddie and Chino McGregor

To up the ante, Stephen, a known and respected producer and musician, could kick it Serani style and bring a piano on stage. With the backing of the Code Red band, he’d perform a few of his collabs with Chino, notably Protected, and at least one record from their upcoming collaborative album Great Minds Think Alike or the A Prelude EP.

As they’ve harmonised on each other’s records, the opportunity would also allow them to perform solo songs, from Stephen’s Don’t Cry and Bounce A Gyal to Chino’s Never Change and Ruff It Up.

A toast to the legacy of Big Ship

It would be a missed opportunity to not include other artists who’ve greatly contributed to the legacy of Big Ship as a label. Time is of the essence for show organiser Joe Bogdanovich, so this is, by no means, promoting an overcrowded stage or overextended set. Yet, managed appearances from names like Luciano and Richie Spice, who were early frequenters on the label could add texture to the set.

Singers Luciano (left) and Richie Spice

Stephen made his production debut as a pre-teen, bringing a new generation of talent and hits to his father’s label. He contributed to the continuation and success of juggling rhythm culture, and that should be apparent on stage.

Artists like Aidonia, Busy Signal, Delly Ranks, Bramma and Shema McGregor could run on for a quick medley, backgrounded by some of Stephen’s popular rhythms like Day Rave or Bee Hive.

Bramma (left) and Aidonia

A tribute to Freddie

Amplifying the sentimental feeling could be a tribute to Freddie himself, especially following his recent health scare.

The crooner suffered a stroke in November, which saw him maintaining a low profile while recuperating in Florida. While at an undisclosed medical facility, a video surfaced of the artist serenading staff while sitting in a wheelchair, supported by a band and backup vocalists.

His Sumfest appearance is noteworthy because it will see his return to the stage, considering he had to postpone what would have been a busy tour schedule.

As Sumfest promoters have done in the past, a plaque could be bestowed on Freddie for his contribution to music and development of artists for almost four decades. What a better time to give him his flowers while he can smell and appreciate them.

A glimpse into the future of Big Ship

So far, the imagined set has showcased the history and more modern contributions of the Big Ship entity. A perfect way to culminate the performance would be a taste of what the future of the label will look and sound like. This not only opens the door for the Grammy-winning brothers to introduce new music from their upcoming projects, but even a song featuring father and sons.

From left, Chino, Freddie and Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor

The intensity at which the label issues releases has noticeably slowed down following the migration of Stephen who now calls California home. Though he’s been a songwriter at publishing giant Warner Chappell Music since 2019, he’s been working with international heavy-hitters including Drake, Shakira, Sean Paul and Will.I.Am long before that.

Producer and musician Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor

His local absence has left a void which is often brought up when discussing the demise of juggling rhythms. The Sumfest stage would be a great place to make a statement regarding the future of the label and its work with the newer generation.

And should this imagined set remain a fantasy, the rostering of the McGregor family will still stand out in the story of the “greatest reggae show on Earth.”