Reggae Icon Freddie McGregor Sings For Medical Staff While On Road To Recovery From Stroke

Freddie McGregor

The Reggae community reacted with joy to a video circulating on social media that appeared to show Freddie McGregor at an undisclosed medical facility in Florida. The Big Ship Captain appeared to be in great spirits as he belted out one of his classics.

McGregor had reportedly suffered a major stroke a few weeks ago.

Sitting in a wheelchair, and backed by a band and backup singers, the Push Come to Shove singer delivered an almost flawless rendition of I See It in You, while staff members rocked to the sweet reggae harmonies. He was dressed in what appeared to be blue pajamas and sneakers, and he used his right leg to mark time with the rhythm.

One woman, who appeared to be a member of staff, was totally captivated by his performance.

The event appeared to be a Christmas treat for the patients and staff.

There has been no official statement from the family.

Industry insiders reacted to the video. One admitted that tears came to his eyes when he saw Freddie McGregor in the wheelchair.

“Jah know star, when Mi watch the ting, mi cry living tears, mi hurt about this, that’s why you have to pray everyday, God Almighty man, this mek mi know yu have to just live and live good. At least him alive still and dem man ya live clean, ah the great Freddie McGregor this , ah bear tears run outta mi eye when mi watch this, “ one Billboard-charting producer told DancehallMag.

Freddie McGregor has postponed his busy touring schedule and had to miss a UK tour with legendary reggae band UB40.

“God is great. Freddie is recovering really well and his memory is sharper than mine because he called to wish happy birthday to my mother this morning. Freddie is a class act, one of the truly great and clean hearted men , I am just feeling blessed that God has preserved him,” another music insider told DancehallMag this morning.

The Big Ship Label founder is also getting ready to release his album in early 2023, A Breath of Fresh Air, produced by British company Stingray Records.

For the past four decades, McGregor has been one of reggae’s front-runners. He is known for songs including Big Ship, Push Comes to Shove, Just Don’t Want to be Lonely, and I’m A Winner.