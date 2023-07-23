Reggae Sumfest 2023: Freddie McGregor Delivers Emotional Performance Following Stroke

Veteran Reggae singer and the Captain of the ‘Big Ship’ Freddie McGregor broke down in tears as he addressed his adoring fans at Reggae Sumfest sometime after midnight.

The entertainer, who was seated, was supported by his sons Chino and Stephen ‘Di Genius’.

The world was left stunned eight months ago after McGregor suffered a stroke. He is still undergoing therapy to deal with the effects, but as of now, he is doing live shows.

“Give thanks to the Almighty…God is good, God is great,” he began before the tears set in. “When I got sick last year, Mr. Bogdanovich asked me if I could do Sumfest and I said I would try…It’s through the Spirit of Christ I’m here tonight. I thank you all for your prayers. I love you!”

After a melodic 30-minute set, a representative from Red Stripe presented McGregor with a Living Legend Award to mark his decades of contribution to Reggae music across the globe.

Just last week, the singer joined the Mighty Crown sound system on their Far East Reggae Cruise. In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, McGregor had reported that the set lived up to his, and fan’s’ expectations.

“Japan was ready for me, and I was ready for them, never seen so many people cry. Both happy for my recovery, and happy to see me,” he said.

His set inside Catherine Hall lacked nothing. The entertainer sounded just as he normally would, despite not being as mobile as he would have liked. His supporters endorsed him the entire time with whistles, vuvuzelas and screams.

Last year, it was reported that the Big Ship Label founder is also getting ready to release his album in early 2023, A Breath of Fresh Air, produced by British company Stingray Records.

For the past four decades, McGregor has been one of reggae’s front-runners. He is known for songs including Big Ship, Push Comes to Shove, Just Don’t Want to be Lonely, and I’m A Winner.