Jah Cure Apologises To Fans For Getting Himself Locked Up Again

As Jah Cure readies to release his 9th studio album Undeniable come next month, the Reggae singer is apologizing to his fans for getting into the mess that has landed him behind prison walls once again.

“My message to my fans is I apologize for this situation I get myself caught up in,“ Jah Cure told the Jamaica Gleaner. “I would like to give this album to you as a special gift from me to you. Until we see each other soon, I will have some interesting songs to share with you.”

The new 11-track LP will be released via VP Records, and will feature collaborations from up-and-coming Haitian artist Kalyan Arnold and Ghanaian Afropop star Stonebwoy.

The singer, born Siccature Alcock, 44, revealed the track-list and cover art for the album last December, and shared that all the songs would be love songs.

In his first interview since his arrest in Amsterdam, after he was found guilty of attempted manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison, the entertainer reiterated that Undeniable would reflect ‘Jah Cure the lover.’

“This is true to the extent of 120%. It’s about the undeniable lover in me,” he said.

The Never Find singer shared why he decided to include Ghanaian star Stonebwoy on this project. “Stonebwoy is one of my brothers from another mother. We recorded some songs together when he was in Jamaica and this song was one of them. From the long list of songs that we have to choose from, this ended up to be one of our favorites,” Jah Cure said.

The title track features rising star Kaylan Arnold, who Jah Cure touts as incredibly talented. “Kaylan Arnold has been a big fan of my music for years. She reached out to me from 2016 because she would like me to help her with her music. I discovered that she is very talented. So I think it’s time for her now to get that opportunity that she deserves,” he explained.

At the very least, Jah Cure hopes that Undeniable will get a Grammy nomination, as with his 2016 album The Cure that also topped the Billboard Reggae Albums chart in its first week of release.

“I absolutely hope that Undeniable will be another Grammy nomination,” he said, adding, “I have many favorites [on Undeniable] and it’s hard to choose one, but if I have to choose it’s Think About It.”

Cure was found guilty of attempted manslaughter in March 2022, after he stabbed a concert promoter in the Netherlands over unpaid performance fees in October 2021. The trial judges had ruled that his actions were not a premeditated act of attempted murder.

However, following the sentence, Dutch prosecutors appealed to the court against the acquittal of the attempted murder charge. He remains detained in the country, pending the new trial.

This is Cure’s second stint behind bars.

His hit songs Longing For (2005), Love Is (2005), and True Reflection (Behind These Prison Walls) (2007) were recorded while serving eight years in prison in Jamaica for rape.

Undeniable is scheduled for release on February 17. Tracklist: