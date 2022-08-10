Jah Cure Remains Detained In The Netherlands

Incarcerated reggae singer Jah Cure was left ‘longing for’ his freedom after a Netherlands judge, on Tuesday, ruled that the Behind These Prison Walls singer should continue serving his six-year sentence for attempted manslaughter in that country.

“The court has decided to keep Jah Cure in detention,” Tuscha Essed, press officer at the Public Prosecution Office to the Court of Appeals in the Netherlands, told DancehallMag.

“Tuesday’s proceedings was another pro forma court date, where the judge solely decides on the continuation of the incarceration. The next pro forma date is planned for November 1.”

It is required by law that every 90 days, the court decides if the suspect should be detained for another 90 days.

In March 2022, Jah Cure, 43, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, was acquitted of an attempted murder charge, but convicted of the lesser offense of attempted manslaughter on March 22 in relation to the stabbing of a promoter over unpaid money in October 2021. He was sentenced to six years in prison in The Netherlands.

Following the sentence, Dutch prosecutors appealed to the court against the acquittal of the attempted murder charge.

Jah Cure is known for his hit songs Longing For (2005) and Love Is (2005)—which he admitted were recorded illegally while serving eight years in prison in Jamaica for rape—and True Reflection (Behind These Prison Walls) (2007), which was sanctioned under the prison’s “Rehabilitation Through Music” program.

He’s also known for Never Find, the John Legend cover All Of Me, That Girl, Wake Up, and What Will It Take.

His 2015 album, The Cure which included the songs That Girl, Rasta and Life We Live, earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Reggae Album that year.

Cure’s latest song is Blood In The Water, which was released in February 2022.

Last September, before his arrest, he had announced that he was adding the final touches to a new album, titled Undeniable.