Jah Cure To Release ‘Undeniable’ Album From Behind Prison Walls

Reggae singer Jah Cure will be releasing his ninth studio album from behind prison walls next February via VP Records.

The 11-track set is titled Undeniable and features collaborations from upcoming Haitian female artist Kalyan Arnold and Ghanaian Afropop star Stonebwoy.

Back in September 2021—before the singer, 43, was arrested for attempted murder and later convicted of attempted manslaughter in the Netherlands—Cure was very upbeat about the album and indicated that he was vying for a Grammy Award.

“Mi naw self-praise my self. Mi put een some hard work di odda day, all when di people dem stay suh pon mi name, dem nuh even know mi a work. Grammy mi waan,” he said at the time. “Privacy. Oonu naw come inna mi life again come scandal mi.”

At the time, he added that he was intentional in choosing the tracklist, and promised that the compilation would stick strictly to the theme of love.

“I was playing 10 new songs that I get to listen so I could approve them and send back to VP records so we could start to assemble the album. Maybe we try to see if we could ketch – you know – you know me always up fi di Grammy and a dem ting deh give mi di buzz and di drive to go into album work wid whole heap a creativity and stuff. But long story short 10 songs – only love songs,” he explained.

The artist’s official Instagram account shared the tracklist and album cover earlier this week.

Tracklist

Undeniable feat. Kalyan Arnold Everything feat. Stonebwoy Trust One More Time Good Life Find My Way Think About It Be The One If I Had You Beautiful Turn Off The Lights

Cure’s 2015 album The Cure topped the Billboard Reggae Albums chart in its first week and copped a nomination for the Grammy Award’s Best Reggae Album in 2016. It included the songs That Girl, Rasta and Life We Live.

He’s also known for the hit songs Never Find, the John Legend cover All Of Me, That Girl, Wake Up, and What Will It Take.

In March 2022, Cure, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, was convicted of attempted manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison in the Netherlands after he stabbed a concert promoter over unpaid performance fees in October 2021.

The trial judges had ruled that Jah Cure’s actions were not a premeditated act of attempted murder.

However, following the sentence, Dutch prosecutors appealed to the court against the acquittal of the attempted murder charge.

He remains detained in the country, pending the new trial.

Jah Cure came to prominence after the release of his hit songs Longing For (2005) and Love Is (2005)—which he later admitted were recorded illegally while serving eight years in prison in Jamaica for rape—and True Reflection (Behind These Prison Walls) (2007), which was sanctioned under the prison’s “Rehabilitation Through Music” program.

His previously released albums are Free Jah’s Cure The Album the Truth (2000), Ghetto Life (2003), Freedom Blues (2005), True Reflections…A New Beginning (2007), The Universal Cure (2009), World Cry (2013), The Cure (2015) and Royal Soldier (2019).