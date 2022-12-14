Stefflon Don Celebrates 31st Birthday In Fine Style

British Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don rang in her 31st birthday in pure romance and luxury.

The Clockwork artist took to Instagram this morning to show off what appears to be a hotel room covered in rose petals, bouquets and luxury gifts from Chanel. She didn’t specify who her new beau is, but simply wrote “Him… 🥹❤️” on the post, accompanied by a caption that reads: “Everything 🫶🏽🤍🎂 #BdayGirl”

Don was last known to be with Nigerian heavyweight Burna Boy up until late 2021 according to CapitalXtra. The pair had started seeing each other in 2019.

In May, Steff had trolled fans with what she promised to be a diss track aimed at her ex-beau titled First Of All. To the disappointment of her fans, however, the mini-single was a notice telling everyone to mind their business.

Speaking with TT Torrez on a Hot 97 talk show in September, the Hurtin’ Me rapper said she has shut the window of opportunity on any other artist who might want to date her, and cited that she only entertains men she “sees a longterm future with.”

She also claimed that she was not seeing anyone at the time.

The ‘Don’ has been receiving a lot of birthday love from fans and colleagues alike including Queen of Dancehall Spice.

“Happy birthdayyyyy Don @stefflondon make sure you “Work” whoever that is tonight 😂😂😂#ClockWork 💙💙💙” she said in reference to their collaboration of the same name.

Others were a bit more mischievous and joked that her Afrobeats ex is punching air at the treatment she’s getting now.

“Burna heart a bun him as him a watch dis 😂 gallong mi gyal and mek a next man dweet 🙋🏽‍♀️” @black_blush commented.

“Finally…let the other Him know he missed out” @she_is_emi said.

“A so gal fa get new man!! ❤️” @kyee_.sunflower

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the rapper made her debut appearance on GRM Daily’s Daily Duppy freestyle.

Stefflon, whose real name is Stephanie Victoria Allen, was born in Birmingham, England. She’s best known for her songs Hurtin’ Me with French Montana, 16 Shots, Senseless, and her collabs Calyso with Luis Fonsi and Boasty with Wiley and Sean Paul.

She also collaborated with Masicka, on the track Moments, and with Skillibeng, on the track Stefflon Don.

Stefflon will release her long-awaited debut LP, Island 54, sometime next year.