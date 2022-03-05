Stefflon Don Flaunts Barely-There Sheer Looks At London Fashion Week

16 Shots deejay Stefflon Don was not to be outdone at the recent London Fashion Week, Autumn-Winter 2022 show.

The British singer was sheer-obsessed, serving up exquisite fashions during the 4-day-long event that took place from February 18-22. Thanks to director/photographer Salim Adam, fans got an up-close-and-personal fashion display of the 16 Shots singer’s show-stopping look courtesy of Poster Girl.

She wore the ‘Rhinestone-Embellished Janice Jumpsuit’ by design stylist Nejra Kurtanvic, with the matching crystal-encrusted ‘Gracie Gloves’. The fashion brand also shared snaps of the Hurtin Me singer rocking the look: “POSTERGIRL @stefflondon arriving at our AW22 runway show.”

See more

See more

See more

The ‘Janice Jumpsuit’ seems to be favorite for other celebs too, from stars like Venessa Hudgens, Dua Lipa, Jordon Woods, to Brazilian model Izabel Goulart, have been spotted wearing the style.

See more

See more

Stefflon Don also wore another sheer design at the LFW show; again teasing her Instagram followers with a few sexy snaps while donning a black printed see-through bodysuit with lingerie peeking from behind.

See more

See more

The Hurtin singer’s style posts caught the eyes of her celeb friends, like R&B singer Sevyn, who remarked, “Bomb per usual🥀🖤🔥,” and others like comedian Markie Markland that said, “Gyal u look good bad!”

Sheer seems to in, Rihanna also arrived at Dior Fashion Week in Paris in a black sheer ‘naked dress’, swathed in a leather jacket with her baby bump and all.

Stefflon Don fans can check out her latest music release, Like That, which dropped during London Fashion Week on February 18. Press play here: