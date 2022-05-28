Stefflon Don Trolls Fans Who Were Expecting A Burna Boy Diss Track: “Mind Your Business”

After teasing a diss track aimed at her ex Burna Boy, Stefflon Don has instead told the excited masses to “mind your business.”

Earlier this month, the self-styled African Giant released his latest single Last Last, which many speculated was directed at Stefflon. In the Chopstix-produced single, which samples Toni Braxton’s 2000 song, He Wasn’t Man Enough, Burna refers to a love interest, who “manipulates my love.” On the track, which is the lead single off his upcoming summer album, Love, Damini, Burna also admitted to not being “holy” but had suffered heartbreak.

The British-Jamaican singer and Burna had called it splits in late 2021, according to CapitalXtra. The pair had started seeing each other in 2019.

Stefflon Don responded on Wednesday, promising to tell her “side of the story” with the release of her track called First Of All.

“First of all” my side of the story,” she wrote in posts made to both Twitter and Instagram, with the snippet of a song sampling the intro of Burna’s Last Last to scratch the audio and tell the Nigerian singer, “Oh shut up!”

The cover of the supposed diss track shows the Jamaican singer lying on her back, serving middle fingers towards the frame with long blond braids forming a large heart above her head. Excited fans flooded to the post for the song preview, quickly increasing the views to the 16 Shots singer’s surprise, she said, “Nah you lot move to[o] quick 20k less than an hour,” adding “make it 40k comments 40k 40k 40k!!!!!!” so she could officially drop the track.

Stefflon’s IG post, which now stands at over 1.5 million views, spawned the release of a 2-minute teaser yesterday May 27 on the singer’s official YouTube page. To the disappointment of her fans, however, the mini-single was a notice telling everyone to mind their business.

“So I just wanted to gather everybody here today to say it is now time to mind your business,” she said over light background music.

“Not everything is for everybody … quick quick quick fast to hear people business, you’re too nosy, mind your business sometimes. Before choosing to come here and chi chi chi chi chi, No! Mind your business that pays you okay! We’re all good, we’re all fine, we need justice! …,” she continued.

It appears Stefflon’s teaser was met with copyright restrictions. The mini track has since been removed from YouTube due to a copyright claim by Universal Music Group; the publisher of Burna Boy’s music.

Stefflon, whose real name is Stephanie Victoria Allen, was born in Birmingham, England. “The first time I visited Jamaica was when I was a young kid and was very different to how I experienced it being older,” she told DancehallMag, in an interview last month. Two mixtapes into her career, the 30-year-old is now gearing up for the release of her debut album later this summer.

She’s best known for her songs Hurtin’ Me with French Montana, 16 Shots, Senseless, and her collabs Calyso with Luis Fonsi and Boasty with Wiley and Sean Paul. She recently collaborated with Masicka, on the track Moments, and with Skillibeng, on the track Stefflon Don.

In the meantime, fans have weighed in on Stefflon Don and Burna Boy’s exchange.

“What Stefflon Don has done today will go down in history as one of the greatest troll jobs I have ever been a victim of,” said one Twitter user.

Others added, “See me expecting serious violence on that diss track and I was told to mind my business, Stefflon Don you do this one.”

“Stefflon Don has just shown us that bress and ass is not everything, a woman can be physically endowed and still have nothing upstairs. She no even get better voice sef Omo Werrey.”

“Burna was right, Stefflon Don don manipulate us, omo werey,” and “Not stefflon Don serving ‘April fool’ on children’s day.”

