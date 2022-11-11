Burna Boy Seemingly Responds After Stefflon Don Shades Him For Being A ‘Mummy’s Boy’

Stefflon Don released a new banger today dubbed The One about what may be a new love interest, but fans on Twitter seem to think she still hasn’t quite gotten over her 2021 breakup with ex Burna Boy.

On Thursday, November 10, the British-Jamaican rapper shared a shady TikTok video clip dancing to an Afrobeat track with the caption “When he’s a MAN and not a mummy’s boy.”

Burna Boy seemingly responded to the jab in an Instagram Story post today (November 11), where he simply wrote, “Move on.”

Stefflon then tweeted: “If it’s not directed its not respected @ me sis.”

If it’s not directed its not respected @ me sis — 1DON (@stefflondon) November 11, 2022

Since they split in late 2021, Burna released Last Last in May this year to address problems in his past relationship and confront his feelings.

In the Chopstix-produced single, he referred to a love interest who “manipulates my love,” and admitted that he hadn’t been “holy” but suffered heartbreak.

In speaking with TT Torrez on a Hot 97 interview last September, the Hurtin Me singer called out Burna Boy for lying in the hit song.

“When I heard it how did I feel?” she pondered aloud. “He said something in there and I was like, ‘boy that’s a lie’.”

She quickly ended the convo, however, saying “Whatever!’ It’s whatever.”

In May, Stefflon had trolled fans with what she promised to be a diss track aimed at her ex-beau, titled First Of All. To the disappointment of her fans, however, the song turned out to be a notice telling everyone to mind their business.

In her Twitter post today, some fans defended the Clockwork singer, insisting she has in fact moved on from Burna, and that she wasn’t throwing any shade at the “mummy’s boy.”

“People talking about Burna boy in the cs like she’s actually referring to him lmao. It’s been months, pretty sure she’s good,” said one person. Another added, “And who told u she was talking about him? Did u ever hear her complain about Burna Mum to all of a sudden think it was about him?”

Others chimed in with their thoughts.

“Burna Boy made a global banger and is massively profiting off his pain. Instead of sending subtle shots you can write a book, make a song or even a whole album talking about your experience and profit off yours too,” one person said.

“Steff I bet you still miss Burna, even if this isn’t referring to him, which of course I know is definitely for him. I love you very much, I mean as a fan and I’d be really glad if one day I wake up to a picture of you and burna again. Y’all look very amazing together”, another Twitter user commented on the video.

“Just move on already, you dropped more subs than songs since y’all broke up”, one person said.

Another added, “It’s obvious you still find it hard to move on, let it go girl. Try see a therapist soon.”

Meanwhile, in her latest track, Stefflon has set her sights on The One. The new single is the second song off her debut album Island 54, following the carnival-infused banger Clockwork with the Queen of Dancehall, Spice.

The One, a soulful Afro-Pop track that leans into the softer side of Stefflon Don’s sound, and sees her ready to take the steps with a love.

Speaking on the single, Stefflon said in a release, “I can’t wait for you all to hear this track – it’s been a long time coming! The One is a switch up from Clockwork with a more singing vibe. This should give you a feel for the different vibes, sounds and influences to come on Island 54.”

Watch the new visuals here :

The One rounds off a strong year for the singer.

So far she has released several singles including Clockwork featuring Spice, Sweet Bounce, Dip featuring Ms Banks, Bun Fi Bun with IQ, and she’s appeared on Calvin Harris’ album alongside Chloe Bailey and Coi Leray.