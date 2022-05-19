Stefflon Don Is “Island Fine” In Sexy Jamaican Swimsuit

British-Jamaican artist Stefflon Don recently enjoyed some downtime on the island, and was sure to let everybody know by flaunting a sexy Jamaican swimsuit on the ‘Gram.

Stefflon, who appeared to have stayed at a luxury villa, shared a series of photos of the look, which was complemented by faux locs, some shades with green frames and her nails which also bore the Jamaican flag.

“Island Fine 🇯🇲,” she captioned the photos.

Stefflon, whose real name is Stephanie Victoria Allen, was born in Birmingham, England. “The first time I visited Jamaica was when I was a young kid and was very different to how I experienced it being older,” she told DancehallMag, in an interview last month.

“I feel like my experience now is more (pauses), I love it! I’m now able to go to the ‘ghetto’ parts as people would call it, go to the uptown parts as well as being with my family or going sight-seeing. The sunshine, the vibes, the music, the people, the food – everything is just amazing and there’s nothing like Jamaica.”

Two mixtapes into her career, the 30-year-old is now gearing up for the release of her debut album later this summer.

“I think it’s whole projects, it’s amazing albums that really make people stand out as an artist. I’ve never dropped an album before so I do hope after it launches people will really realise that I really am an all-around artist,” she said.

When asked about a Shenseea collab, she responded: “We will see! I’ll leave it to nearer the time to let you guys know if we have managed to get one for the album or not. Just keep a look out!”

Stefflon is best known for her songs Hurtin’ Me with French Montana, 16 Shots, Senseless, and her collabs Calyso with Luis Fonsi and Boasty with Wiley and Sean Paul.

She recently collaborated with Masicka, on the track Moments, and with Skillibeng, on the track Stefflon Don.