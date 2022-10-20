Mavado Enters Billboard Triller Chart With KiDi

Dancehall deejay Mavado and Ghanaian singer KiDi have moved up to the No. 7 spot on the Billboard Top Thriller Global charts with their collaboration Blessed.

The So Special deejay, whose real name is David Brooks, took to Instagram on Wednesday (October 19) to share the song’s placement on the chart.

“Thanks to my fans in Africa and bless up my brother @kidimusic for putting me on this power house track see you soon Africa BLESS. 🙏🏿🔥🔑” he wrote.

The Billboard Top Triller Global chart highlights the biggest songs on the Triller platform, based on a formula blending the number of views of videos containing a respective song, the level of engagement with those videos, and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller.

This is Blessed‘s second week on the chart, moving all the way up from the No. 18 spot.

The song debuted on major platforms on June 29 with over 1.6 million views on YouTube.

Mavado’s previous Billboard entries include Weh Dem A Do, which spent 19 weeks on the Hot R&B Hip Hop Songs chart in 2007, peaking at No. 27.

The song also peaked at No. 20 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, where it spent 3 weeks, and at No. 27 on the R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart, where it spent 10 weeks.

So Special spent 10 weeks on the Hot R&B Hip Hop chart in 2008, peaking at No. 52

Mavado’s debut album, Gangsta For Life / The Symphony Of David Brooks, had peaked at No. 6 on the Reggae Albums chart, where it spent 36 weeks in 2007.

His second album, Mr. Brooks …A Better Tomorrow, peaked at No. 1 on the Reggae Albums chart in 2009, and at No. 56 on the R&B Hip Hop Albums chart, where it spent 3 weeks.