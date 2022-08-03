Popcaan Denies Visiting Cop/Producer Noel Maitland In Jail: “Don’t Try Mix Me”

Dancehall star Popcaan has denied any involvement in an unauthorized jail visit with Constable Noel Maitland at the Grants Pen police station recently. Maitland, who is also known as producer Noel Onetime, has been charged with murder in the case of missing social media influencer Donna-lee Donaldson.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force had revealed during its monthly press conference on Tuesday that Maitland was visited by a popular Dancehall entertainer last week at the Grants Pen police lock-up in St Andrew.

On Wednesday, the Jamaica Gleaner reported that the entertainer was accompanied by “a former beauty queen”.

The revelation triggered an avalanche of speculation as to the identity of the entertainer, and Popcaan, who is rumored to be dating former Miss World Toni-Ann Singh, was believed by many to be the visitor. However, the El Chapo artist has denied his involvement in any such visit.

“Don’t try mix me fi cover up unu dirty corrupted works! Bright nuh bl—clath!” Popcaan wrote on Twitter today.

“A me say jungle justice,” he added—in reference to his songs Jungle Justice and Jungle Justice (Part Twice), which advocate for a special brand of justice against those who commit violence against women.

Don’t try mix me fi cover up unu dirty corrupted works!! Bright nuh bloodclath!! A me say jungle justice!! — Popcaan (@PopcaanMusic) August 3, 2022

Senior superintendent of police Stephanie Lindsay, when contacted by DancehallMag, refused to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Police High Command is probing the allegations to see if there is any veracity to the reports. On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Clifford Blake disclosed that a cop has been transferred pending a probe for his alleged role in facilitating the unauthorized visit.

Constable Maitland, who is Donna-Lee Donaldson’s boyfriend, was arrested on Wednesday, July 27 on Duke Street in Kingston. He was subsequently charged for murder in connection with her disappearance. The police are yet to find the 23-year-old’s body.

Maitland co-founded One Time Music in 2018. The production house’s riddims include Big Time, Pure Time, High Time, and Right Time and while they have worked with a slew of Dancehall entertainers, One Time has not worked with Popcaan.

Popcaan does have a history with the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

He has had encounters with police officers in St. Thomas who famously charged him for several traffic offenses. Recently, Popcaan filed a defamation lawsuit against the Attorney General and Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) over a July 6 press release.

The lawsuit, which was filed on July 8, claimed that the press release was “calculated and/or intended” to injure, degrade, and/or malign Popcaan, by “exposing him to hatred, contempt, and ridicule.