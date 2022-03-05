Denroy Morgan “Worked Up To The Last Day,” Says Gramps Morgan As Tributes Flow In For Reggae Icon

Following the passing of his father Denroy Morgan, Reggae superstar Gramps Morgan took to Instagram this morning to pay a personal tribute to the Reggae icon, and reveal that the Rastaman Rising singer had worked up until the day he died.

“A Man From Clarendon Jamaica West Indies My father @rasdenroymorgan Your works Live On #rastafari. Help me Celebrate Him His Life And His Music. He worked up to the Last Day UNBELIEVABLE,” Positive Vibrations artist noted beneath a photograph of his father taken in his younger days.

Denroy passed away on Thursday night at home in Lawrenceville, Georgia at age 76 after a battle with cancer.

In a release, VP Records said that its principals were are saddened by the news of the death of Morgan, whose death comes almost two months before the scheduled release of a new album Divine Destiny, on April 22, under the auspices of VPAL Music distribution.

“Denroy Morgan’s association with the VP Records family began in the late 1990s with the signing of Morgan Heritage, the sibling group which Mr. Morgan managed… Over the years, we have released over 40 albums together…,” the label added.

“We’ve been blessed to have a long business relationship with this one-of-a-kind individual and feel great sadness for the family,” VP Records’ president Randy Chin said.

Morgan’s death came a year and a day after the passing of his friend and fellow Reggae legend Bunny Wailer. His passing also came months after Gramp’s Positive Vibration album, on which Denroy is featured on the track Secret to Life, was nominated for the Grammy Awards’ Best Reggae Album.

Yesterday, Gramps had shared a statement from his family on his Instagram page, announcing his father’s death which described him as their “light, source of love and joy all our lives”, and asked for prayers and respect for “privacy during this time of healing”.

Dancehall megastar Shaggy, Gramps’ friend of more than 25 years, took to Instagram shortly after the announcement to express his regret at the passing of Denroy, a man whom he said he admired, and at whose studios he used to perform in his early days as an artist.

“I’m saddened by the loss of another one of our greats … Denroy Morgan the devoted father patriarch of the Morgan family’ I had the pleasure of rehearsing at their Brooklyn studios in the early 90’s and was moved by his love and devotion to his family … the Morgan Heritage band which consisted of his children as band members all stellar musicians continues to be a force to be reckoned with … he will be terribly missed! Condolences to the morgan family … our culture mourns this loss!” the Hot Shot artist noted.

Gramps’ post which he made on Friday had evoked a slew of messages of support from his Dancehall and Reggae compatriots, among them Mr Lexx, producer Cordell ‘Skatta” Burrell, Ghananian Dancehall artist Stonebwoy, Stephen McGregor, Naomi Cowan, Rohan Marley and Chronixx who posted: “Heart a love family. Heart a love”.

Ziggy Marley also expressed condolences and urged Gramps and his family to “hold tight”.

“Just a see this . hold tight family Daddy light shine on his countenance of joyfulness and love is with us all @rasdenroymorgan lives on JAH,” Ziggy noted.

Also expressing sadness was Shelly-ann singer Red Rat who noted: “The entire Mogul team send our sincere condolences to you and your family and we will have you all in our prayers. 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼”

Bounty Killer, Warrior King, Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange and Prime Minister Andrew Holness are also among those who have publicly expressed regret at the passing of the late veteran Reggae artist.

“My condolences, love and respect to the Morgan Heritage family. To Denroy, my brother, sleep in peace in zion,” Grange noted on Instagram, while Holness described the singer as having “undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the world through his musical talent and genius”.

“Jah know star my deepest sympathy and condolences goes out to the Morgan’s family 🕊💐😇,” Bounty Killer noted.

Virtuous Woman artist Warrior King had also taken to Denroy’s Instagram page to express sadness.

“Oh jah jah have mercy upon I and I . Great teacher you were such an inspiration to I and many, May your soul rest well❤️💛💚Rastafari,” he noted, while Accompong Maroon Chief Richard Currie, Jamaican Consul General to New York, Alsion J Wilson also sent condolences. “I am deeply saddened by the news of your loss. I pray that God will grant you the strength. My most sincere condolences. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @gramosmorgan,” Wilson said.

Morgan was born and raised in May Pen, Jamaica, and lived in Spanish Town for a short while and later migrated to Brooklyn, New York in his teens.

Denroy’s musical career began in the late 1960s, where he played Reggae and Rocksteady with the Mad Creators band after migrating to New York.

He studied guitar and piano at the New York School of Music for a short while and later formed two bands in New York, Mad Creators, and later, Black Eagles in 1974 which released several singles and the album Warning, in 1978.

His musical breakthrough came in 1981 with I’ll Do Anything for You, a fusion of Disco, R&B, Rap, and Reggae styles, which peaked at number nine on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop charts, snagged him a two-album deal with RCA Records in 1984.

Denroy leaves behind 30 children, 104 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a spouse.