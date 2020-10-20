Clean Bandit Recruits Beenie Man, Konshens For ‘Tick Tock’ Remix: Listen

Konshens and Clean Bandit members.

Dancehall artistes Beenie Man and Konshens have been brought on by British electropop group Clean Bandit to remix their recent hit track Tick Tock. Dubbed the ‘VIP mix’, the two Jamaican deejays join with singer Mabel, from the original, to bring vocals to the song that heavily influenced by Jamaican beats.

An official lyric video has also been released, in conjunction with the song, on various streaming platforms.

Clean Bandit further indicated that the track was recorded in Jamaica after group members Jack and Luke swooped down on the island to get the dancehall singers to add their energy to the original track, which was first released in August and has 28 million views on YouTube.

Calling both artistes incredible, the group has since taken to their Instagram page to promote the new and exciting version. “The remixes don’t stopp!! The VIP mix of Tick Tock is Out Now with the incredible Kingbeenieman and Konshens” while asking fans to listen and let them know what they think.

Since then they have received a number of comments on the post, including reactions from Beenie and Konshens. Beenie commented, “BIG BAD BANGER #TickTock” which was accompanied by some flame emojis. Konshens was more succinct with ” good vibes”.

Clean Bandit also released another remixed version of the song which was they dubbed the ‘UK mix‘ which features British rapper S1mba.

This is not the first time that the group partnered with a Jamaican musician. Three years ago they linked up with Sean Paul for the mega-hit Rockabye which has amassed over 2.4 billion views on YouTube.

The group also shared a photo with producer Rvssian in studio.