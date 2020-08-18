Popcaan’s ‘FIXTAPE’ Debuts At No. 2 On Billboard Reggae Albums Chart

Popcaan’s latest album, the FIXTAPE, has debuted at No. 2 on this week’s Billboard Reggae Albums sales chart.

The Dancehall album has also cracked the Top 100 on the Billboard 200, a notable feat for the St. Thomas native. FIXTAPE entered the global album chart at 94th, according to Billboard, and was the sixth-best debut of the week. The chart, which was released yesterday, combines streaming and sales.

Released on August 7 by OVO Sound / Warner, FIXTAPE sold 686 copies in the first week and was second to Bob Marley’s Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers on the reggae albums chart.

Legend has been in the No. 1 position for 32 straight weeks.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection came in at No. 3, followed by World on Fire by Stick Figure at No. 4, while Greatest Hits by UB40 was positioned at No. 5 on the reggae chart.

Bob Marley’s Gold album comes in at No. 7, followed by Sean Paul’s Dutty Rock at No. 8, Buju Banton’s Upside Down 2020 at No. 9, and Sean Paul’s Dutty Classics Collection rounding off in the No. 10 position.

The Jamaican artiste, who cemented his international fame with Controlla by Drake, shared FIXTAPE’s debut on the Billboard 200 on Monday, August 17, to the acclaim of his Unruly fans on Instagram. “Respect to everyone who made this possible. Forever grateful. @billboard unruly fans up forever #fixtape,” he said.

Popcaan’s last projects, Vanquish (2019) and Forever (2018), had also both debuted No.2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

FIXTAPE has also swept major digital streaming platform (DSP) charts following the mixtape’s release 11 days ago. A week after its release, Popcaan struck gold on the iTunes Top Reggae Albums chart for the first time in the No. 1 spot. The Unruly Boss, who is signed to Drake’s OVO label, also grabbed the top spot on multiple iTunes charts.

The 19-track project dethroned Bob Marley’s bestselling album, which has been in the coveted first place on the iTunes Top Reggae Album chart.

Twist & Turn featuring Drake and PartyNextDoor and Popcaan came in at the top of the leaderboard on the Top Reggae Songs chart. Even more so, Twist & Turn was featured on Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist. With such high praise, there is no surprise that FIXTAPE is Popcaan’s highest charted project.

Another collaboration with Drake- All I Need is also the No. 2 song on the chart pushing Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds to No. 3.

FIXTAPE includes a star-studded line up from some of music’s finest, including French Montana, Stylo G, Jada Kingdom, Masicka, Tommy Lee Sparta, and more. It was one of the much-anticipated projects from Popcaan, and his collaborations with Drake have been something fans have craved for a long time. The album itself is a mix of hardcore lyrics and sexy songs typical of the sultry Popcaan style.

The 32-track extended mix of FIXTAPE is available on Soundcloud.

