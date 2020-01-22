Govana’s HAMANTS Among Audiomack’s Top 5 Most-Streamed New Albums This Week

Govana

Govana’s debut album, Humans And Monsters Are Not The Same (HAMANTS) was among this week’s top 5 most-streamed new albums on the streaming platform, Audiomack.

The album which was released on January 10, debuted at Number 2 in the reggae iTunes chart behind Bob Marley’s “Legend” compilation album. The album is currently number 12 on the iTunes reggae chart. Following the release, the 4th Genna thanked his fans on Instagram for their continued support.

The other albums on Audiomack’s top five this week included Mac Miller’s “Circle”, Rot Ken’s “Heartless 2”, 070 Shake’s “Modus Vivendi” and Yung Pinch’s “Back 2 The Beach”.

Top 5 Most-Streamed NEW Albums on Audiomack, This Week: 1. Mac Miller — Circles

2. @GOVANAGENNA — Humans and Monsters Are Not the Same

3. Rot Ken — Heartless 2

4. @070shake — Modus Vivendi

5. @yungpinch — Back 2 The Beach pic.twitter.com/4d7ZpMJhkl — Audiomack (@audiomack) January 22, 2020

Audiomack is one of the most used streaming services in the world and has been used by international artistes like Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper and J. Cole to release new music, exclusively. Govana’s HAMANTS inclusion in this week’s top five list, which was tweeted by Audiomack, sees the artiste gaining more attention from fans around the world as he attempts to now gain exposure on the international scene.

Audiomack is particularly popular in countries in the Caribbean region, as their top five lists regularly feature local reggae and dancehall artists. Their five most-streamed new songs of this week included Alkaline’s “Riches” featuring Knaxx, Sashie Coll & Star Captyn, among Fredo Bang, Jhene Aiko, Wiz Khalifa and 2Chainz.

Top 5 Most-Streamed NEW Songs on Audiomack This Week: 1. @FredoBang – The Box Freestyle (Roddy Ricch Remix)

2. @2chainz & @1future – Dead Man Walking

3. @JheneAiko – P*$$Y Fairy, (OTW)

4. @wizkhalifa – Real Rappers Rap

5. @THEALKALINE – Riches ft Knaxx, Sashie Cool & Star Captyn pic.twitter.com/ULiYudACTC — Audiomack (@audiomack) January 21, 2020

Govana’s impressive album, which gives fans a peek at the deejay’s more conscious side, includes 14 tracks with features from Dre Island, Tarrus Riley and Protoje. Following the release, he returned to a familiar flow with his new single “Convo”, which is currently the number one trending video on Youtube.