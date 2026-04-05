Week.day, 450 Release New Track “Bounce”

As Easter Weekend gets underway, popular producer Jahvanie “Week.day” Morrison and dancehall artiste 450 have released a song for the ladies titled Bounce on April 3.

The catchy track has already caught the ears of thousands of online users with a lot of them making their own creative videos to the sound.

“The song is energetic; a vibe you can enjoy if you’re partying or if you’re in the gym working out. I definitely think it’s one of those vibes that will be taking over the summer,” Week.day said.

The producer, who has established a name for himself in the industry over the years, says the whole process of readying the track from building the rhythm, to recordings, mastering and mixing took approximately a month. There will also be an accompanying music video.

He further reasoned that a song like this was needed now to not only enjoy this holiday weekend, but to set the tone for the next major holiday.

“I think moving into the Summer that fun vibe is needed. So, I believe that we should have a song for that type of energy right now,” he said.

The producer, who hails from Linstead in St Catherine, studied jazz and popular music at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. His brother Jahvy Ambassador is also one of the most known producers in the Jamaican music industry.

He hopes that listeners around the world will love Bounce.

“My expectations for this song are the same as any other record. I’m hoping the fans love it and it can help brighten somebody’s day if they’re feeling down. It has a high energy vibe. Also, I am hoping that it will do some chart breaking numbers,” he said.

Week.day has a plethora of new projects in the pipeline. He also just released another track with rapper Lil 50 called Changes .

He is encouraging other emerging producers to remain true to their craft, and to believe in their abilities.

“It doesn’t matter what anyone says. Don’t give up on your dream. Your time will come, and most importantly, you have to be patient. Always be prepared so that when the opportunity comes, you’ll have a chance. Work hard,smart, and have patience,” he said.