Espappi Drops “Wiggle N Tickle”

Recording artiste Espappi has been creating waves with his single Wiggle N Tickle . The catchy song was produced by Ragz to Richez and released on March 6.

“The inspiration behind it came from a mix of playful dancehall rhythms and a desire to modernise classic Caribbean sounds. So far, the reception has been really positive—listeners say it’s fresh, catchy, and uplifting,” the entertainer said.

For his latest release, he is optimistic that more music lovers will catch on, globally.

“My ultimate hope is that this song breaks internationally, connecting with audiences worldwide,” he said.

Espappi, whose given name is Christopher Escoffery, was born in Kingston before moving to Clarendon where he spent his childhood. He later moved to the United States.

He is eyeing even bigger quests for his music career for the remaining three-quarters.

“My musical goals this year include releasing a full EP and performing for my people and the Caribbean. I’m also working on a different genres of music to showcase my versatility and target broader audiences,” Espappi added.