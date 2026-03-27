Shaggy’s ‘Hey Sexy Lady’ Becomes His 10th UK Silver-Certified Song

Shaggy

Hey Sexy Lady has become Shaggy’s 10th song to earn Silver certification in the UK after the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) certified the 2002 single on Friday, March 27.

The Brian and Tony Gold-assisted track crossed the 200,000-unit mark in combined sales and streaming equivalents in the country, according to Official Charts Company data.

It was the lead single from Shaggy’s sixth album Lucky Day, and one of the biggest standouts from Christopher Birch’s Sexy Lady Explosion riddim, a project that also produced songs such as T.O.K’s hit She’s Hot , Tanto Metro & Devonte’s Hey Girl, Wayne Marshall’s Marshall Town, and Degree’s Bounce Somebody. But Hey Sexy Lady was the song that broke furthest internationally, giving Shaggy another major crossover hit at a point when his global run was still strong.

The music video, part spy caper, part romantic escapade, has over 269 million views on YouTube, while the Spotify plays have surpassed 220 million.

In the UK, the song peaked at No. 10 on the Official Singles Chart in November 2002. It also reached No. 7 on the UK Hip Hop and R&B Singles Chart. In the United States, it made a smaller impression commercially, peaking at No. 97 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Hey Sexy Lady has graced the soundtracks of films such as Kangaroo Jack, Along Came Polly (2004), and She’s The Man (2006). It even featured in a commercial starring retired NBA player Carmelo Anthony.

It’s currently certified Platinum in Canada and Australia.

Another version of Hey Sexy Lady, featuring additional verses from Sean Paul and Will Smith, has also captivated listeners, accumulating nearly 20 million streams on Spotify.

Shaggy’s other UK-certified hits include Boombastic, Angel, and It Wasn’t Me, which have all passed the Silver threshold before later climbing to Platinum or higher.

His other UK hits include Oh Carolina, In The Summertime with Rayvon, Me Julie with Ali G, I Need Your Love with Mohombi, Faydee and Costi, and Go Down Deh with Spice and Sean Paul.