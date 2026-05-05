Vybz Kartel Featured On Chris Brown’s Upcoming Album ‘Brown’

Chris Brown, Vybz Kartel

Vybz Kartel will appear on Chris Brown’s upcoming album Brown, adding another major U.S. collaboration to the Dancehall artist’s post-prison run.

The track, titled F#ck N Party, is listed among the collaborations teased for Brown’s 12th studio album, which is set for release this Friday, May 8. The project is expected to include 27 songs and features from Leon Thomas, Tank, Bryson Tiller, NBA YoungBoy, GloRilla, Fridayy, Sexyy Red, and Lucky Daye.

Brown had publicly saluted Kartel before the collaboration. After Kartel’s Freedom Street concert ended on January 1, 2025, the R&B singer posted “BIG UP @vybzkartel” with Jamaican flag emojis on Instagram.

The feature comes as Kartel’s international visibility continues to widen. He recently appeared on Travis Scott’s JACKBOYS 2 track PBT, alongside South African singer Tyla.

Brown announced the new album with a stylized trailer built around a retro stage-show concept, presenting the featured acts like performers on a bill. The rollout also uses a Thriller-leaning visual language, with Brown framed as the headliner for what the teaser called “a night of soul, R&B and timeless classics.”

The album follows 11:11, Brown’s 2023 album, which won Best R&B Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards, giving him his second Grammy win.

Chris Brown’s catalog already includes a few Caribbean links.

In 2009, he recruited Sean Paul for Brown Skin Girl. In 2021, Brown appeared on Capella Grey’s Gyalis remix with Popcaan. Byron Messia later appeared on Nightmares, from Brown’s 2023 album 11:11.

He and Shenseea have also teamed up twice, appearing on Fireboy DML’s Diana in 2022 and Busta Rhymes’ Open Wide in 2023…