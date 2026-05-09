Chaka Demus, Pliers, Gitsy Willis Earn ASCAP Latin Award For Bad Bunny Song

Chaka Demus and Pliers

Chaka Demus, Pliers, and the late guitar player and producer Lloyd “Gitsy” Willis are among the 2026 ASCAP Latin Music Award winners for their writer credits on Bad Bunny’s 2025 song VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers listed the song among its winning works at the 2026 ASCAP Latin Music Awards, held Tuesday night (May 5) in Miami. The awards recognize the songwriters and publishers behind some of the most-performed songs in ASCAP’s Latin repertory over the past year.

VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR, which translates to I’m Going to Take You to PR, appeared on Bad Bunny’s 2025 album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

The song’s writing credits include Chaka Demus, whose real name is John Taylor, Pliers, born Everton Bonner, and Gitsy Willis through its link to Murder She Wrote, the 1992 Dancehall classic performed by Chaka Demus & Pliers and produced by Sly & Robbie and Willis.

Lloyd “Gitsy” Willis

The connection runs through Wisin & Yandel’s La Barría, released in 2005, which interpolated elements of Murder She Wrote. Bad Bunny’s VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR in turn interpolates vocals and lyrics from La Barría. Both La Barría and VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR were produced by Tainy.

VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR reached No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 3 on Hot Latin Songs, and No. 8 on the Billboard Global 200, and was also included in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show set earlier this year.

Universal Music Publishing Group was named ASCAP Latin Publisher of the Year for the fourth consecutive year, with VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR among the works that helped secure the honor.

Murder She Wrote was recorded by several producers before being taken up by Sly & Robbie and Lloyd “Gitsy” Willis on the infectious Bam Bam rhythm in 1992. The song later appeared on Chaka Demus & Pliers’ 1993 album, Tease Me.

It peaked at No. 57 on the Billboard Hot 100, spending 17 weeks on the chart in 1993. It also reached No. 27 on the UK Singles Chart in 1994.

The song has been sampled almost 100 times, according to Whosampled, including hits such as Omarion’s Post to Be, French Montana and Nicki Minaj’s Freaks, Pitbull’s El Taxi, Daddy Yankee’s Que Tire Pa’ ‘Lante and Shaky Shaky, Jason Derulo’s Too Hot, and Young Thug’s Murder.



