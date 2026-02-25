Second US Gold Certification For Moliy, Shenseea And Skillibeng Via ‘Shake It To The Max’ Remix

Ghanaian singer Moliy and producer Silent Addy’s “Shake It to the Max (Fly)” remix with Jamaican artists Shenseea and Skillibeng was certified Gold in the U.S. on February 23.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the song was certified Gold after surpassing 500,000 units in sales and streaming-equivalent units in the country.

This is the second RIAA Gold honor for the three vocalists.

Moliy previously hit the mark with the now-Platinum Sad Girlz Luv Money alongside Amaarae. Skillibeng earned his via the Tyla and Gunna collaboration Jump, while Shenseea reached the milestone through her contribution to Kanye West’s Pure Souls. For Silent Addy, who produced the song alongside Disco Neil as Bashment Sound, the certification is a first.

The track’s commercial momentum shifted into high gear following the remix’s release on February 21, 2025, which triggered a viral TikTok dance challenge.

It eventually peaked at No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 and secured the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, a career-first leader on that tally for all four artists. While Skillibeng and Shenseea had reached the chart twice before, the entry marked the debut for both Moliy and Silent Addy.

Speaking to Billboard, Silent Addy maintained that the record’s “core” is dancehall.

“It’s dancehall, but with some new vibes and new energy behind it,” he explained. “At the end of the day, the core of it is dancehall. I just feel like dancehall doesn’t have the [proper] classifications [on the charts], so they put it in the Afro [category] because Afrobeats is popular right now and [Moliy’s] an African artist. Afrobeats is amazing, but this is a dancehall record. It would be good if we had that classification. Maybe that’s something we can make some noise about. I don’t really like the term “modern dancehall,” that would be more like [Teejay’s] “Drift” or [Byron Messia’s] “Talibans,” more trap dancehall.”

Meanwhile, Disco Neil attributed the song’s international pull to a simple, infectious melody and a vibe inspired by the European shatta movement.

“I wanted to keep the melody simple and infectious, and I feel like I definitely achieved that. The song is fun, and I feel like dancehall has been missing a lot of fun records. That is what’s carrying it. That’s why you can watch kids and grown people dancing to this,” he said.

“It’s just crazy to be a part of something that’s groundbreaking in that sense and shaking up the place, no pun intended. We’re letting people know that this style can work on a major scale and reminding them that it always has gotten to that major scale; it just needs to happen more consistently. This is a little moment to open people’s eyes as to what’s possible,” Neil added.

A music video directed by Fernando Hevia, filmed across locations in Ghana and Jamaica, was released in mid-March 2025 to support the remix. It currently has over 243 million views on YouTube.

Outside the U.S. market, the song peaked at No. 12 on the UK Singles chart and has been certified Gold in that country for moving 400,000 units.

In Greece, the track is currently Gold with over one million streams recorded.