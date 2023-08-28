Malie Donn Detained In Barbados, But Sources Say “Video Evidence” Will Clear Him Of Sexual Assault

The Barbados Police Service has launched an investigation into sexual assault allegations leveled against dancehall artist Malie Donn.

DancehallMag understands immigration officers apprehended the Crook deejay and a group of men at the airport following a report from a woman. The artist and his entourage were reportedly waiting at Grantley Adams International Airport for a return fight to Jamaica on Monday morning.

“Malie Donn or the others have not been charged by the police. He is at the Oistins police station where the police have launched an investigation into the allegations. They have at least 72 hours to hold him during which they will conduct an investigation, and hopefully he can be released,” a source told DancehallMag.

Malie Donn and his entourage visited Barbados for the Summa Fest 2023 concert at the Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Authorities in Barbados may hold detainees without charge for up to five days, but once persons are charged, police must bring them before a court within 24 hours, or the next working day if the arrest occurred during the weekend, according to a US Department of State report.

Another source, who is aware of the situation, believes that the artist will eventually be exonerated and freed from detention without charges.

“Is a lie dem did a try build on Malie Donn, the artiste good man, him present him video evidence and him good ya now. Ah something the girl ah try,” that source said.

According to early reports, the woman in question had visited one of the men at a hotel after an event. She has alleged that she had been drugged and sexually assaulted by members of the group.

The Barbados Police Service was made aware of the incident, and an investigation was launched, leading to Malie Donn being taken into custody along with his associates.

The entertainer, born Kimalie Hylton, hails from the Waterford community, and he is known for popular songs such as V6, Miss Grippy, Throat Goat, Crook and Bank.