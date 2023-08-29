Malie Donn Released, Cleared Of Rape Allegations In Barbados

Emerging dancehall artist Malie Donn and members of the entourage were released by police authorities on Monday night after cops discovered that the allegations of sexual assault against the V6 artist were false.

“We were released after about five hours. The investigating officer told us that the young lady and her pimp have been arrested and charged with making a false report and extortion,” a member of the artist’s entourage told DancehallMag.

“We would like to commend the Barbados Police Service for their swift investigation that cleared all our names.”

The artist and his entourage are expected to return to Jamaica today on the next available flight.

The ordeal began when Malie Donn and four members of his entourage were arrested while attempting to leave Barbados to return to Jamaica after a woman claimed she had been drugged and raped by the men in a hotel room.

Several local news sources claimed that Malie Donn, and four other men were arrested around 4:00 a.m. Malie Donn and his entourage were held at the hotel, and another member was arrested by immigration authorities at the island’s Grantley Adams International Airport.

Malie Donn and his team were in Barbados for the Summa Fest 2023 concert held at Kensington Oval, where he performed on Saturday.

The woman reportedly visited a member of the entourage at the hotel, and engaged in sexual intercourse. Afterwards, she became upset and attempted to extort a sum of money from the man in question. She later threatened to have all the men arrested, and proceeded to the station, where she filed a report.

Reports are that the men had recorded — via camera phone — the extortion attempt by the female and that evidence was presented to the police to clear their names and prove that the act was consensual.

The men were released at about 8 p.m. on Monday night.

On his Instagram Story, Malie Donn praised the police force for their professionalism, writing: “Respect to the Barbados Police for a good investigation [prayers emoji] #believe #freedom.”

Malie Donn, whose real name is Kimalie Hylton, rejoiced at his release in a video online.

“Love the gal them too much fi hurt the gal dem, man yuh hear that… Some boy and some gal a dat unnu well want see, yuh hear that?” Malie Donn said.

Malie Donn, born and raised in the Waterford community, is experiencing a wave of success with his latest songs Bank and V6 , the latter of which has generated 14 million views on YouTube.