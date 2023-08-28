Aidonia, Wife Kimberly Megan Expecting Second Child After Loss Of Their Son



Dancehall artist Aidonia and his wife Kimberly Megan are expecting their second child.

The news—broken at Chris Brown’s Under The Influence concert at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday night—has been welcomed by thousands of fans following the loss of their nine-year-old son, King Khalif last December.

Aidonia, who was billed as one of the acts on the concert was almost through with his performance when he decided to call up his special lady. He expressly declared that those escorting her could not “lift her up” which started to raise eyebrows immediately. And when she arrived on stage, there were deafening screams.

“Big up yuhself, enuh! Yuh know? Because yuh hol’ it dung inna real life. Yuh hol’ it dung inna real life. From 2019 when mi cyaa even deh deh, yuh hol’ it dung inna real life. Suh mi haffi always show mi love an’ appreciation an’ mek di world know seh baby deh pon di way,” Aidonia announced.

A flushed Kim kept smiling and shaking her head.

Social media users who joined the mega-concert virtually couldn’t help but send their good wishes to one of Dancehall’s favorite couples.

“One thing Aidonia ago duh a big up Kim ❤️ Love that for them 👏,” one user commented.

“Look how Donia and Kim have the world in tears! God is able! Love this for you both,” another added.

“This is one of the best things I’ve seen on the internet all year. I’m happy for y’all. Who God bless no man curse,” another excited supporter said.

Following Khalif’s passing, numerous Dancehall artists had sent condolences to Aidonia, among them his mentor Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Macka Diamond, Shenseea, and Popcaan.

In December, Aidonia and his family, while expressing gratitude for the outpouring of tributes following Khalif’s death, had, in a statement, asked for privacy during their period of bereavement.

The statement had also described Khalif, who had been diagnosed with cancer in August 2019, as “brave” and that he “took his final breath in his parents’ arms”.

It continued, “One of the most tragic events is the loss of a child and both Sheldon and his wife Kimberly Lawrence are grief-stricken at the loss of their only child.”

Aidonia, 42, whose real name is Sheldon Lawrence, tied the knot with Kimberly Megan in September 2016, after a four-year engagement. Khalif was three years old at the time.