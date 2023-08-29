Aidonia Calls For Unity In Dancehall

During his set at the Chris Brown and Friends concert on Sunday night, Aidonia, who has been grappling with the loss of his son, took a moment to share that he’s on a mission to unify the often fractious dancehall community.

“Nuff people deevn know weh mi ah guh through, dawg, yuh hear dat? Ah jus’ di grace ah Jah. From 2019 till now we ah face it, an’ wi nah bawl to nobody—we jus’ ah hol’ it ‘cause wi born fi hol’ it,” he said during his moment of reflection.

“One yute. One son—King Khalif Aitana Kruz Lawrence. Jus’ know seh daddy miss yuh. Otherwise from mi son, ah Fada God keep mi going dawg, dats why ah love mi ah deal wid bredda, an’ ah unite Dancehall a do some different ting ‘cause war an’ certain ting nah go nuh weh suh mi jus’ put Jah first.”

The artist gave shoutouts to Masicka, with whom he just mended fences, Valiant, Tommy Lee Sparta, Ding Dong, Byron Messia, and Bounty Killer.

A video that went viral over the weekend captured a poignant moment between Aidonia and Masicka, once fierce rivals, at the Summa Fest stage show in Barbados.

In the brief exchange, which has been lauded by Teejay, Konshens, Razor B and BBC 1Xtra’s Seani B, Masicka is seen clasping hands with Aidonia, and praising him for a “good performance.”

Aidonia in turn responded in kind to Masicka, who was heading to the stage for his stint, urging him to ‘rip up’ the stage as he had just done.

“Bun dem!” he told his former rival, “Dat is it. Mad up enuh”.

On Sunday, patrons enjoyed the endorsement of camaraderie by Aidonia. Before he even had a chance there were shouts of, “big up Masicka!” from Dancehall lovers.

Aidonia performed for just under an hour with hits dating back to the early 2000s when he just got his big break.

His set came to a climax when he announced that he and his wife were expecting a second bundle of joy.