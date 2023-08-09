Shenseea, Byron Messia Enter New Billboard Charts With Fresh Collaborations

Jamaican artists Shenseea and Byron Messia have made their first appearances on three Billboard charts, released this week.

My Bad, Shenseea’s catchy dance number with The Chainsmokers, which was released on July 28, debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart dated August 12.

Additionally, it secured the No. 22 position on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart.

The song, expected to appear on the American producer duo’s upcoming fifth studio album, arrived with a music video currently at 627,000 views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Byron Messia’s Talibans II with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy made a notable entrance at No. 3 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart dated August 12.

This comes as no surprise given Burna Boy’s dominant presence on the chart, with hits like Big 7, Sittin’ On top Of The World, and Last Last also occupying the top ten at No. 5, No. 7, and No. 8 spots, respectively.

Released on July 21 via On A Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records, Talibans II had previously made a brief appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 99 last week.

North of the border, the track is holding on at No. 79 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100, down from its debut last week at No. 53.

Messia is also currently at No. 36 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart, down from No. 7 last week.

Talibans continues to resonate on the airwaves in the US, climbing various Billboard radio charts. It is currently at No. 32 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, No. 12 on the Rap Airplay chart (up from No. 15), No. 23 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart (up from No. 26), and No. 24 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart (up from No. 31).

The remix, currently at 5.9 million views on YouTube, and the song’s original version, currently at 41 million views, are consolidated into a single listing for the Billboard charts.

Reggae singer Anthony B also charted new Billboard territory this week, following his collaboration with American singer Dante Bowe, titled Wind Me Up.

The song, released on June 2, debuted at No. 50 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart dated August 12. It is also currently at No. 14 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart, up from No. 15 last week.

On the Billboard Reggae Albums chart dated August 12, Bob Marley and the Wailers’ timeless greatest hits album Legend remains unshaken at No. 1, marking its 186th non-consecutive week at the top.

Shaggy’s Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection holds No. 2, followed Byron Messia’s No Love at No. 3.

The Elevators’ Endless Summer has debuted on the chart at No. 4, while Sean Paul has Dutty Classics Collection and Dutty Rock at No. 5 and 10, respectively.

Stick Figure’s Wisdom, Set In Stone, and World on Fire albums are at No. 6, 7, and 8, respectively.

UB40’s Greatest Hits is at No. 9.