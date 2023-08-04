Byron Messia Breaks Onto Multiple Billboard Charts, Including The Hot 100

Jamaican-born, St. Kitts-based Dancehall artist Byron Messia entered four new Billboard charts this week, including the coveted Billboard Hot 100 at No. 99, following a remix of his hit song Talibans with Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

Messia is the first Jamaican artist to feature on the Hot 100 chart since Shenseea‘s Kanye West collabs OK OK Pt. 2 and Pure Souls peaked at No. 12 and 52, respectively, in September 2021, and Skillibeng‘s Crocodile Teeth remix with Nicki Minaj peaked at No. 100 in May 2021.

For Burna Boy, this represents his third outing on the Hot 100. His previous entries were Last Last (2022), which reached No. 44, and a collaboration with Justin Bieber on Loved By You (2021) which peaked at No. 87.

Additionally, the Talibans II remix made it to No. 53 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 and also fuelled Messia’s debut on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart dated August 5 at No. 7.

The remix, released July 21 through On A Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records, moved 29,000 units during the tracking week July 21 through 27, according to data provided to DancehallMag from Billboard’s sales tracker Luminate.

This includes 4.2 million US audio and video streams and 500 in song sales.

The song has also climbed various other Billboard charts that track radio airplay in the US. It is currently at No. 32 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart (up from No. 36), No. 15 on the Rap Airplay chart (up from No. 16), No. 26 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart (up from No. 29), and No. 31 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart (up from No. 33).

Luminate reported that Talibans garnered 7.6 million radio airplay audience impressions during the same tracking week.

The remixed and original versions of the song are consolidated into a single listing on the Billboard charts.

In the United Kingdom, Talibans is currently at No. 19 on the UK Singles chart, down from No. 12 last week.

Meanwhile, Messia’s No Love album, released on January 20, entered the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart dated August 5 at No. 16.

The album has also jumped six places to No. 3 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

During the tracking week of July 21-27, No Love recorded 3,000 units from sales and streaming in the US, according to Luminate. This includes 4.6 million US audio and video streams, and 100 in album sales.

On the Billboard Reggae Albums chart dated August 5, Bob Marley and the Wailers are No. 1 with Legend for the 185th non-consecutive week.

Shaggy’s Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection holds No. 2, while Stick Figure’s Wisdom, World on Fire, and Set in Stone albums are at No. 4, 5, and 6, respectively.

UB40’s Greatest Hits is at No. 7, while Sean Paul has Dutty Classics Collection and Dutty Rock albums are at No. 8 and 9, respectively.

Stick Figure’s Burial Ground re-entered the chart at No. 10.