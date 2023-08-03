J$1.5 Million ‘Sky VEW’ Suites For Jamaican Chris Brown Concert Sold Out, Aidonia And Byron Messia Added To Lineup

The 12 Sky VEW suites that were available for the Chris Brown’s ‘Under The Influence’ concert at the national stadium in Kingston on August 27 have been sold out. The suites, which cost approximately J$1.5 million had shocked and even amused some Jamaicans when the early bird ticket prices dropped a few weeks ago.

It seems, however, that 12 people and their crews did not find the price exorbitant and grabbed up the exclusive offer. In a release, Solid Agency, co-organisers of the event, it was made clear that sales of tier two tickets as well as cabanas are still available.

The ‘Under The Influence’ concert tour will culminate the BZR Weekend. Organisers are expecting a successful staging according to the release, which added that, “BZR anticipates over 50,000 patrons over the five events, built into a mesmeric 72-hour experience. The weekend will be headlined by R&B sensation Chris Brown. The greatest master of stage since Michael Jackson, Brown hasn’t performed on the island in over a decade. This is a rare opportunity in the Caribbean to witness his evolution live.”

The four events that lead-up to the Chris Brown and Friends concert are – The invite exclusive Haute Jamaica, followed up by Memba Dis on day 1 in keeping with the theme of independence, Memba Dis is an honorary ode to sound system culture in Jamaica and will host the Immortal Stone Love and Renaissance Disco. Day 2 will host the ‘Rise & Toast’ brunch featuring Jada Kingdom and ‘Indigo Soirée’ featuring Walshy Fire.

Meanwhile, the release stated that alongside Sean Kingston, TeeJay, and Ding Dong, Dancehall artist Aidonia and Jamaican-born, St. Kitts and Nevis-based Dancehall artist Byron Messia.

Messia took the musical scene by storm with the song Talibans which was recently remixed with the African giant Burna Boy.

Aidonia, on the other hand, has been busy with several international stints. Approximately two months ago, he also debuted a vlog dubbed ‘Ask Aidonia’ to popular streaming platform YouTube which was centered around his musical journey, particularly the early stages before he got his breakout hit Nuh Candy Shop (Jolly/Lolly) in 2005.