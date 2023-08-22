Gramps Morgan Joins Lineup Of Chris Brown Concert On August 27

Gramps Morgan

Grammy winner and country reggae singer Roy “Gramps” Morgan is slated to complete the line-up for Chris Brown’s Under the Influence tour stop in Jamaica.

The Reggae singer, instrumentalist, producer, record executive, and entrepreneur extraordinaire was added to the BZR WEEKEND star-studded line-up this week.

“I’m just excited to sing for Jamaica and beside my colleagues … it’s always a joy to perform on stage so I’m EXCITED!!! he wrote on his IG.

Gramps Morgan appeared to be amped at the prospect of the show, and promisied an acoustic performance.

“I pray Jamaica enjoy The Gramps Morgan Experience. They can expect me singing from my heart they can expect good Jamaican music and good Jamaican artistry,” he shared.

Gramps who is also a member of the Morgan Heritage, dubbed the concert a “cultural musical exchange”.

“For years Jamaicans have had diversity in music. Genres have been brought here into a melting pot. My being brought onboard is like adding pimento! I’m excited,” he said.

Gramps Morgan will join Sean Kingston, Byron Messia, TeeJay, Aidonia, Ding Dong and others on stage at Jamaica’s National Stadium on August 27th.