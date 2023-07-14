Teejay, Ding Dong To Join Chris Brown In Jamaica Concert

Dancehall artists Ding Dong and Teejay will be joining R&B artist Chris Brown on the Jamaican leg of the ‘Under The Influence’ concert tour on August 27 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

American singer Sean Kingston, who has Jamaican roots, will also be on the show.

The announcement was made this morning at the AC Hotel in Kingston, where invited media personnel were briefed on the event, which forms part of the BZR weekend that will be held from August 25-27.

“We listened to the consumers…after speaking with different promoters and consumers and concert donors, and they said that the person they wanna see most is Chris Brown, we reached out to Chris Brown and Chris Brown was very excited to be a part of the event and that’s how we got here,” Ryan Burke, founder and CEO of the VEW Empire—co-promoters of the show—said.

Sean Kingston, Teejay, and Ding Dong

Tickets for the Chris Brown and Friends concert will go on sale on Tuesday, July 18, with early bird prices ranging from US$45 for Bleachers to US$15,000 for the limited edition Sky VEW Suites.

The event series is also being supported by Solid Agency, Burke Bodley, VEW Live, LLC + PLXYBOY, and Jay Upscale.

Dancehall artist Ding Dong was unable to be present at the launch but joined via FaceTime to express his enthusiasm.

“This is history in the making. Out there without fear, Ding Dong Ravers…Aguh ketch a flight right now, but wi ah fawud right back,” he said.

Skillibeng was originally slated to join Brown on the European leg of the tour , however the deejay cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

When asked by journalists why Skilli cancelled and if he will be one of the surprise artists at August’s show, Burke said, “I really don’t know…when you find out, you can tell me.”

Chris Brown last graced a Jamaican stage in 2010 at Reggae Sumfest when the ‘energy god’ Elephant Man called him out for a cameo appearance.

Social media users have been expressing excitement about Brown’s upcoming show on the island.

I will be going to see Chris Brown, even if I have to go by myself — Keli (@notKeleecia) July 14, 2023

If u think im missing a chris Brown concert in ja, youre insane — Stephen (@Itz_Steviiee) July 13, 2023

