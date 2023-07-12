Patoranking Recruits Popcaan For New Song ‘Tonight’: Watch

Nigerian star Patoranking has called on the Unruly Boss to party with the “many many girls” in his new single, Tonight – released today (Tuesday, July 12).

Produced by Dj Breezy, the song offers a vibrant Dancehall and Afrobeat-sounding riddim, where Popcaan takes to the beat inherently with his melodic flows to build optimum party vibes.

The Lagos-born singer is set out to party all night in the track, singing, “I work so hard you know I don’t want no stress, I no get time to impress,” as carloads of ladies pull up to his country manor.

It doesn’t take long before there are just “too many girls” for his lonesome self to handle – but that’s when the Unruly Boss “pull up with the Lambo, swerving.”

In the music video, directed by Charlie Sarsfield, the two bachelors live out every man’s dream; engulfed in the company of beautiful ladies dancing for their viewing pleasure. (Press play on the official music video above)

Tonight forms part of Patoranking’s new album World Best set for release later this summer. In addition to Tonight featuring Popcaan, another single off the album, Kolo Kolo featuring Diamond Platnumz was released last September.

The 33-year-old Nigerian singer, whose Afro-Dancehall anthems have resonated from Nigeria to the Caribbean, has collaborated with the likes of Buju Banton (Blessed More Blessed Remix), Tiwa Savage (Girlie O), Wande Coal (My Woman, My Everything), Diamond Platnumz (Love You Die), and Sauti Sol (Melanin).

Patoranking also joins a slew of popular Nigerian artists, who will appear on a new Bob Marley Reggae/Afrobeats fusion album titled Africa Unite, set for release on August 4 via Tuff Gong International.

Popcaan just wrapped up an impressive performance at Wireless Fest 2023 in Birmingham, London, last week (July 7-9). Along with fellow Dancehall act, Dexta Daps, he took the stage with artists like Lil Yachty, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Headie One, Lil Dirk, Metro Boomin, Joey Bada$$ and others.

The Jamaican star was also recently featured on Amazon Music Presents, performing several hits from his music collection, including, Great Is He, Freshness, Cry Fi yuh Body, and Next To Me featuring Toni Ann Singh.